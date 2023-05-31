Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Men's basketball

UConn's Newton withdraws from draft, returning to Huskies

Connecticut's reign as NCAA champion will begin with multiple starters having left for the NBA draft and one returning after flirting with doing the same.

UConn guard Tristen Newton announced that he is withdrawing his name from the draft Wednesday, the NCAA's deadline for players who declared as early entrants to the draft to withdraw and retain their college eligibility.

For the current champions, Newton (10.1 points, 4.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds) was one of four Huskies to enter the draft after their run to UConn's fifth national championship in early April. He scored a game-high 19 points to go with 10 rebounds in the victory over San Diego State in the title game.

The others were Final Four Most Outstanding Player Adama Sanogo, wing Jordan Hawkins and versatile guard Andre Jackson Jr. Sanogo (17.8 points) and Hawkins (16.3) have made it clear they have closed the door on their college careers. Jackson (6.1 points, 4.6 assists, 5.8 rebounds) has yet to publicly reveal a decision.

The Huskies have 247sports' No. 3-ranked recruiting class for next year to restock the roster, led by McDonald's All-American point guard Stephon Castle.

NFL

Belichick: Pats have moved on from losing workouts

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots coach Bill Belichick says the team has moved on after losing two days of workouts for violating NFL offseason workout rules.

“It’s in the past. We’ve moved on,” Belichick said Wednesday as his team resumed their optional offseason conditioning program.

The team announced last week that a scheduled workout that was supposed to be open for reporters to attend had been canceled. Another workout originally slated for this week was also canceled.

The violation reportedly was for holding a mandatory meeting that was required to be optional.

Jets' Rodgers 'fine' after minor calf injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers could be back fully practicing with the New York Jets on Friday after straining his right calf last week.

The 39-year-old quarterback, acquired last month from Green Bay, was injured while participating in conditioning drills last Tuesday. Rodgers downplayed the injury at the time but hasn't been a full participant in practice since.

“He's fine,” coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday. “He's just doing a bunch of rehab.”

Saleh added the team hopes Rodgers will fully participate by Friday — or next week at the latest.

College baseball

Teams in Kentucky Regional to stay in UK dorms

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Visiting baseball teams in the NCAA Tournament's Lexington Regional will stay in dormitories on the Kentucky campus because of a shortage of hotel rooms in the area.

Kentucky is the No. 12 seed for the 64-team tournament, earning the right to host Ball State, Indiana and West Virginia for double-elimination play Friday through Monday.

Teams traveling for NCAA championships typically are lodged in hotels near the arena or stadium where they will be competing. Several previously scheduled events created a room shortage.

Ball State, Indiana and West Virginia spokesmen said their teams and staff would stay in the dorms.