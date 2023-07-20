Senators propose NIL oversightA bipartisan group of senators announced Thursday they are working on a college sports bill that would create national regulations for name, image and likeness compensation for players, establish an entity to oversee enforcement of those rules and fund long-term health care for athletes.

“Our goal is to stabilize college athletics and make sure that our athletes are fairly treated,” said Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) during a conference call with reporters.

Moran and Democrats Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) and Cory Booker (N.J.) are proposing the College Athletes Protection & Compensation Act. It is only a discussion draft at this point, far from even being formally introduced, but notable in that both Democrats and Republicans are involved in trying to address issues that have disrupted college sports and the role of the NCAA.

NFL

Jets deal

Mims to LionsFLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets traded wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions on Thursday, parting ways with the disappointing 2020 second-round draft pick who requested to be dealt last summer.

The Jets, who announced the teams agreed to terms on the trade, also sent a 2025 conditional seventh-round pick to the Lions for a conditional sixth-rounder in 2025.

Vikings’ rookie ticketed for 140 mphMinnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Jordan Addison was cited early Thursday for speeding and reckless driving, after a state trooper clocked him at 140 mph in his sports car in a 55 mph zone.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Addison was pulled over without resistance in a Lamborghini Urus at 3:07 a.m. by a trooper who was also traveling eastbound on Interstate Hwy. 94 in St. Paul about a mile outside of downtown. The 21-year-old Addison was the only person involved, according to the state patrol report. An investigation into the incident was ongoing.

The Vikings said they were aware of the situation and “gathering additional information.” Rookies are scheduled to report Sunday for training camp.

Soccer

UConn flip off

suit settledUConn has settled a lawsuit filed by a former women’s soccer player who lost her scholarship for flashing her middle finger in the direction of a TV camera as the Huskies celebrated winning a conference championship in 2014.

The former student athlete, Noriana Radwan, alleged that the gesture amounted to free speech and she was subjected to harsher punishment than male athletes who violated the school’s conduct rules.

Under terms of the settlement, Radwan will receive just over $46,000 to cover the cost of her student debt at Hofstra, where she transferred after losing her scholarship. Her attorneys will receive $162,500.

Man United signs keeper OnanaManchester United completed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan for 51 million euros ($57 million) on Thursday, reuniting Erik ten Hag with a player with whom he won three Dutch titles at Ajax.

Onana joined on a five-year contract. There is also an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months and United will have to pay 4 million euros ($4.5 million) in add-ons, dependent on his success at the club.