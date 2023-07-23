Newgarden sweeps Iowa IndyCar races

NEWTON, Iowa — Josef Newgarden completed the weekend sweep he wanted at a track where he has had plenty of success, winning the IndyCar Series race Sunday at Iowa Speedway.

Newgarden held onto the lead on a restart with three laps to go, winning by less than a second over Team Penske teammate Will Power.

It was the sixth victory of Newgarden’s career at the .875-mile oval and came a day after he led for 129 laps in another win. Newgarden needed a little extra work in this race after starting seventh — he started third on Saturday — but he was able to move into the lead by Lap 31 and maintained control the rest of the way.

Tennis

Cachin scores 1st ATP win in Swiss Open

GSTAAD, Switzerland — On a perfect Sunday for Argentine tennis player Pedro Cachin, he won his first tour-level title at age 28 then shared courtside hugs with his girlfriend and smoochy kisses with their pet dog.

Cachin's tears flowed quickly after his first final ended with a 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 win over Spanish veteran Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the Swiss Open.

After having his service broken to lose the first set, Cachin reeled off eight straight games. The 90th-ranked Argentine clinched the title at sun-bathed Gstaad in the Swiss Alps with a double-handed backhand for a cross-court winner.

Zvonareva banned from Warsaw event

WARSAW, Poland — Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva has been banned from entering Poland, the country's Ministry of the Interior says. She was to participate in a WTA 250 tournament in Warsaw.

A communique on the ministry website says the Border Guard on Friday prevented entry by the former world No.2, who flew in from Belgrade on a French visa. She remained in the transit zone of the Warsaw airport and on Saturday flew to Podgorica, Montenegro.

Soccer

Telles exits Man United for Saudi team

MANCHESTER, England — Alex Telles joined the slew of soccer stars heading to Saudi Arabia by completing a move from Manchester United to Al-Nassr on Sunday.

The Brazil international spent last season on loan at Sevilla, where he won the Europa League and reunites with his former United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Newcastle, Barnes agree to $49M deal

LONDON — Newcastle signed winger Harvey Barnes from relegated Leicester on Sunday in a deal that could be worth a reported 38 million pounds ($49 million).

Barnes has signed a five-year deal with Saudi-controlled Newcastle, which will play in the Champions League this season. Also Sunday, Everton signed Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma on a season-long loan from Villarreal.

Golf

Knight, Szokol win LPGA team event

MIDLAND, Mich. — Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol held off Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan by a stroke Saturday to win the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour’s lone team event.

Knight and Szokol closed with a 5-under 65 in better-ball play at Midland Country Club, waiting out a delay of 1 hour, 40 minutes because of lightning while they were on the 13th hole.

The U.S. duo tied for fourth last year after missing the cut in 2021.