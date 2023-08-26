GOLF

Hovland leads by 6 at Tour ChampionshipATLANTA — Viktor Hovland delivered another sterling performance, this time starting from the top that allowed him to pull away Saturday in the Tour Championship with a 4-under 66 that gave him a six-shot lead going into the final round of the PGA Tour season.

That leaves the Norwegian star 18 holes away from the $18 million bonus.

He was tied with Collin Morikawa to start the sunbaked third round, with Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele all lined up behind him. No one could keep pace, especially after a 90-minute stoppage because of storms in the area.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

California facing Curacao in finalSOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Louis Lappe homered, drove in five runs and gave up just three hits on the mound as California beat Texas 6-1 on Saturday to advance to the Little League World Series championship.

Brody Brody also hit a home run, a solo shot to center field on the third pitch he saw from Texas ace DJ Jablonski, stomping on home plate on his way to the dugout.

California will play Curacao in the final on Sunday, marking the state’s first championship appearance since 2013 and El Segundo’s first ever. Curacao defeated Taiwan 2-0 earlier Saturday in the international semifinal.

TRACK & FIELD

US sweeps relays at worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson anchored their 4x100 teams to victories Saturday, giving the U.S. its first sweep of the short relays at world championships since 2007 and a boost of confidence heading into next year’s Olympics.

Lyles finished 3 for 3 at these championships — with wins in the 100, the 200 and the 4x100. He lifted three fingers and shouted “Three!” as he crossed the line to remind the world of what he’d done, which was to become the first man to complete that triple at worlds since Usain Bolt in 2015.

The U.S. closed the night with 27 medals — 11 of them gold.

AUTO RACING

Verstappen on pole for Dutch GPZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen produced a typically strong final lap to take pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday for the third straight year.

The Formula One leader beat Lando Norris’ leading time in qualifying on his way to clocking a 28th career pole. The two-time defending world champion will aim for a ninth straight win on Sunday and 11th overall of a crushingly dominant season.

TENNIS ‘Lucky loser’ Tormo wins Cleveland eventCLEVELAND — Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, who received a lucky loser berth into the tournament, captured her second career singles title with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory over fourth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia at Tennis in the Land on Saturday.

GYMNASTICS

Biles’ difficult vault wows ChampionshipsSAN JOSE, Calif. — Simone Biles soared through the air. Her arms clasped behind her knees. Her legs at a perfect 90-degree angle from her body as she attempted a Yurchenko Double Pike on Friday at the U.S. Championships.

It was a vault so daunting few men have attempted it and no woman has ever completed it in international competition.

Biles rotated perfectly and landed with a small hop. Those two seconds of brilliance provided the signature moment during two hours that showcased that now there is Biles and then there is everyone else.

Her all-around total of 59.300 was well ahead of a brilliant Shilese Jones in second at 56.750 and put Biles in position to win a record eighth national championship on Sunday night.