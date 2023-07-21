College sports

Georgia picked to win SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two-time defending national champion Georgia is the overwhelming preseason pick to win the 2023 Southeastern Conference title.

Media covering the SEC's media days that concluded Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee, gave coach Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs 181 points in the poll released Friday. Alabama received 62 while LSU, which lost the title to Georgia last December, was third (31).

Tennessee was a distant fourth, tied with in-state rival Vanderbilt. Arkansas, Auburn, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and South Carolina received at least one point to win the SEC title.

Georgia also led the SEC with 11 players selected to the league's preseason first-team. Alabama had seven.

USC favored to claim Pac-12

LOS ANGELES — Ahead of its final tour through the Pac-12, USC has been picked as the preseason favorite to ride off into the sunset with a conference title in 2023.

Conference media voted USC as the overwhelming favorite to win the Pac-12, with 25 of 36 first-place votes. Washington was picked to finish in second, followed by Utah third and Oregon fourth.

Former AD cleared of embezzlement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs has been found not guilty of embezzlement charges that stemmed from accusations that he used public money for a lavish golf trip that he said was meant to strengthen relationships with donors.

The verdict was reached just after 10:30 a.m. Friday following a trial in state district court. Krebs raised his head in relief as the verdict was read.

Soccer

Castellanos leaves NYC for Lazio

NEW YORK — Valentín Castellanos, Major League Soccer's scoring leader in 2021, transferred Friday to Lazio from New York City.

The 24-year-old had last played for NYC in July 2022 and spent the 2022-23 on loan to Girona, where he scored 13 goals in 35 La Liga matches plus one goal in two Copa del Rey games.

WNBA

Sun's Bonner, Thomas announce engagement

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Connecticut Sun stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas are engaged to be married, the players and team announced Friday on social media.

Thomas posted a photo showing her getting down on one knee and presenting a ring to Bonner, with the caption “FOREVER.” The pair has been public about their relationship since 2021.

NFL

Guilty plea in shooting at youth game

DALLAS — The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2022 shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas, prosecutors said.

Yaqub Salik Talib, 40, pleaded guilty Thursday to the charge in the shooting of 43-year-old Michael Hickmon, according to a spokesperson for the Dallas County District Attorney’s office. She said Talib agreed to a sentence of 37 years in prison and that he will be sentenced in August.

Jaguars re-sign DE Smoot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Veteran edge rusher Dawuane Smoot signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday that includes $2.25 million guaranteed.

The Baltimore Ravens helped get the deal done. Smoot had a visit to Baltimore lined up for next week, a pending trip that prompted the Jaguars to hasten negotiations. The sides settled on a low-risk deal for the Jaguars that includes plenty of performance incentives for Smoot, who is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon sustained in December.