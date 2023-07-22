Austin Peay player killed in crashCLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — A freshman football player at Austin Peay State University died Friday night in a single-car crash near the school’s campus in Clarksville, Tennessee, officials said.

Jeremiah Collins, 18, was driving too fast while exiting Briley Parkway West at Clarksville and his pickup truck rolled several times before coming to rest in a grassy area, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

Auto racing

Newgarden wins again at Iowa ovalNEWTON, Iowa — Josef Newgarden understands what comes with the success he has had on the ovals in the IndyCar Series. And he knows what everyone thinks when he shows up at Iowa Speedway.

Newgarden was good again at the .875-mile oval, winning for the fifth time at the track in Saturday’s opening 250-lap race of a weekend doubleheader.

It was Newgarden’s third win of the season, all on ovals. Newgarden also won at Texas Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500.

“When we walk in here, they just assume we’re going to be quick,” Newgarden said. “It’s not the attitude you can have. You can’t feel like anything is given.”

Scott McLaughlin finished second. Pato O’Ward, who along with Newgarden won in last season’s doubleheader at Iowa, was third, and Marcus Ericsson finished fourth.

Soccer

PSG leaves for tour without Mbappé

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain left for its preseason tour of Japan on Saturday without talismanic striker Kylian Mbappé, whose future at the club looks uncertain amid a contract dispute.

Mbappé has already told the club he won’t trigger a 12-month extension on his contract, but said he would start this coming season with the French champion.

PSG left the France forward out of its 29-man squad for the Japan tour, which features matches against Saudi team Al Nassr, Japanese team Cerezo Osaka and Champions League runner-up Inter Milan.

Illness cancels Barcelona’s matchBARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona’s preseason match against Juventus in Santa Clara, California, on Saturday was canceled after Barcelona players fell sick.

Barcelona issued a statement hours before the friendly scheduled to be played at Levi’s Stadium.

The club said a “significant part of the (Barcelona) squad has a viral gastroenteritis.”

NHL

Kraken, Dunn agree to 4-year dealSEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken re-signed top defenseman Vince Dunn to a four-year, $29.4 million contract Friday, locking up one of their core pieces coming off the best season of his career.

Dunn, 26, had a career-high 14 goals and 64 points in the regular season playing in the top defensive pairing for the Kraken. Teamed with veteran Adam Larsson, Dunn enjoyed the breakout season many expected when he was taken by Seattle during the expansion draft before its inaugural season.

Horse racing

Geaux Rocket wins Haskell StakesOCEANPORT, N.J. — Geaux Rocket Ride won the $1 million Haskell Stakes in a mild surprise, beating Kentucky Derby winner Mage by 1 3/4 lengths on Saturday at Monmouth Park.

It was another Haskell win for the Hall of Fame duo of trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Mike Smith. Mandella is now 2-for-2 in the track’s premier race, having captured the 2000 edition with Dixie Union. It was the fourth Haskell win for Smith, the stakes all-time leader.

Even-money favorite Arabian Knight finished third in the race for 3-year-olds, denying trainer Bob Baffert a 10th Haskell victory.