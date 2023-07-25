NFL

Barkley, Giants

reach $11M dealEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants settled on a one-year contract for the star running back just in time for training camp.

The Giants confirmed Tuesday that Barkley signed his tender sheet worth $10.1 million given to him in March as a franchised player. The potential value of the contract was bumped up $11 million with $909,000 worth of incentives.

The deal came on the day players reported to training came in New Jersey and a day before they started practice for the 2023 season.

Rookie QBs agree

to 4-year contractsHOUSTON — Rookie quarterbacks C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans and Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts have both agreed to fully guaranteed, four-year contracts.

Stroud, the second overall pick in the NFL draft, agreed to a $36 million deal with Houston. Richardson, the fourth overall pick, agreed to a $34 million contract.

Boxing

Inoue stops Fulton, claims bantam titles

TOKYO — Naoya Inoue became a world champion in his fourth weight class Tuesday night when he stopped Stephen Fulton in the eighth round to claim the WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles.

Inoue (25-0, 22 KOs) made an impressive debut at 122 pounds with a dominant performance against the previously unbeaten Fulton (21-1) at Ariake Arena. Fulton had held both of his belts since 2021 and was considered the top fighter in the division.

The Japanese star knocked down Fulton in the opening minute of the eighth round with a big left hand after stunning him with a body jab and a punishing right. Inoue finished moments later, pummeling Fulton with punches in the corner to force the referee to halt the bout.

NHL

After 19 seasons, Bergeron retiresBOSTON — Patrice Bergeron, who led the Boston Bruins to the 2011 championship and two other trips to the Stanley Cup Final over two decades in which he established himself as the NHL’s dominant two-way forward and one of the most respected players in the game, announced Tuesday “with a full heart and a lot of gratitude” that he was retiring.

“I have given the game everything that I have physically and emotionally, and the game has given me back more than I could have ever imagined,” the Bruins captain said in a statement posted on social media. “As I step away today, I have no regrets. I have only gratitude that I lived my dream, and excitement for what is next for my family and I. I left everything out there and I’m humbled and honored it was representing this incredible city and for the Boston Bruins fans.”

The Bruins are expected to retire Bergeron’s No. 37, making him the 12th player so honored. He is a certain first-ballot inductee for the Hockey Hall of Fame when he is eligible in three years.

Swimming

Swimming plans to set up ‘open’ categoryFUKUOKA, Japan — Swimming will set up an “open category” that will include transgender competitors, the governing body of the sport said Tuesday.

World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam said the event would take place in the future among other races but gave no details. Reports suggest it could be this year.

“This is a very complex topic,” Al-Musallam said at the World Aquatics Congress in the southwestern Japanese city of Fukuoka. “But I am delighted to tell you today that we are now making plans for the first trial of an open category, and we hope to be able to confirm all the details soon.”