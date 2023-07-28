AUTO RACING

The CW to air all

Xfinity races in 2025The NASCAR Xfinity Series plans to make The CW its exclusive home.

NASCAR announced Friday a deal that will have The CW airing 33 live Xfinity Series races each year starting in 2025 and running through 2031. The CW also will televise practice and qualifying events each weekend.

That 2025 season will mark the first time that every Xfinity Series race will be available on free, over-the-air broadcast television. Additional contact will be available through The CW’s digital platforms.

Penalty gives Leclerc Belgium GP poleSPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — Runaway F1 championship leader Max Verstappen had the fastest time in qualifying for the rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix on Friday, but Charles Leclerc will start the race from pole position because of Verstappen’s five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change.

Verstappen will begin Sunday’s race in sixth place, but that will hardly bother the two-time reigning Formula One champion considering he won here last year from 14th on the grid.

SOCCER

Mahrez exits Man City for Saudi teamMANCHESTER, England — Riyad Mahrez is the latest Premier League player to head to Saudi Arabia after signing with Al-Ahli.

The Algeria international was a key player in Leicester’s shocking title win in 2016 and then won the league four more times with Manchester City. He leaves after a season in which City won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

Al-Ahli is also set to sign one of Europe’s highest-rated young coaches in Matthias Jaissle, Austrian club Salzburg confirmed the 35-year-old German had been released from his duties.

TENNIS

Russian, Belarusian players out of eventPRAGUE — Russian and Belarusian players will not be allowed to participate in next week’s Prague Open, the organizers of the women’s tennis event said Friday.

The announcement came a day after police prevented a Russian player from entering the country, organizers said. Miroslav Malý, the director of the hard-court tournament, didn’t identify the player. Malý said she was the first participant with a Russian passport to arrive in the country.

He said organizers approached other Russian and Belarusian players through the Women’s Tennis Association to tell them not to travel to Prague.

GOLF

Alker in front at Senior British OpenBRIDGEND, Wales — Steven Alker moved to the top of the Senior British Open leaderboard on Friday with a 3-under 68 after Miguel Angel Jimenez followed up a round to remember with one to forget.

Playing on his birthday, Alker hit four birdies in the second round along with a bogey at the par-4 10th. The New Zealander is 4 under overall and leads his fellow 52-year-old Alex Cejka (71) of Germany by a shot at Royal Porthcawl.

Boutier takes

lead in EvianEVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Celine Boutier posted a 2-under 69 in the second round of the Evian Championship to move to 7 under overall, giving her a one-shot lead on Friday.

But surprise overnight leader Paula Reto dropped down the leaderboard after a 4-over 75.

The 29-year-old Boutier, who was two shots back from Reto overnight, is looking to become the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013.