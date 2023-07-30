CYCLING

Vollering wins women's Tour de France

PAU, France — Dutch rider Demi Vollering won the women's Tour de France for the first time on Sunday while her teammate Marlen Reusser of Switzerland clinched the final-stage time trial.

Although the 26-year-old Vollering was already in a strong position after a dominant win in Saturday's penultimate stage up to Tourmalet in the Pyrenees, she still had enough energy left to finish 10 seconds behind Reusser in the time trial held in the southwestern city of Pau.

GOLF

Hodges rolls to first PGA tour title

BLAINE, Minn. — Lee Hodges shot a 67 in the final round on Sunday for a wire-to-wire title at the 3M Open and his first tour victory, setting tournament records with a 260 and a seven-stroke win.

Hodges, who started the day with a five-stroke lead on J.T. Poston, was up by three entering the par-5 last hole on his 65th career start. After Poston’s go-for-broke approach yielded a triple bogey, Hodges tapped in a short putt for his third birdie of the round. The 28-year-old Alabama native hugged and hoisted his wife, Savannah, in celebration after she hustled out to the green to greet him.

Cejka wins Senior British Open in playoff

BRIDGEND, Wales — Germany’s Alex Cejka prevailed over Ireland’s Padraig Harrington on the second playoff hole to win the Senior British Open at Royal Porthcawl on Sunday.

Cejka birdied the second extra hole to claim his third senior major title after he and Harrington had finished tied on 5-over par following a final round played in miserable wet and windy conditions.

Boutier tops Evian for first major title

ÉVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Céline Boutier carded a final round of 3-under 68 to win the Évian Championship by six shots for her first major title on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Boutier finished at 14-under 270 overall. She is the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013.

Kim captures US Junior Am victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Bryan Kim won the U.S. Junior Amateur championship Sunday, winning the final two holes for a 2-up victory over Joshua Bai.

Kim led when the 36-hole final was suspended Saturday, fell behind when the players returned Sunday and then went back ahead for good by winning the 35th hole.

The victory earned the incoming Duke freshman, an 18-year-old from Brookeville, Maryland, an exemption into the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 next June.

TENNIS

Zverev sweeps Hamburg Open

HAMBURG, Germany — Alexander Zverev won the Hamburg European Open for the first time on Sunday by beating Laslo Djere 7-5, 6-3.

It’s the 26-year-old Zverev’s first title since winning in Turin, Italy, in November 2021 and he achieved it without dropping a set at his hometown tournament.

BOXING

Crawford stops Spence with TKO in 9th

LAS VEGAS — The fight itself didn't match the hype, but Terence Crawford's performance exceeded it.

He knocked down Errol Spence Jr. three times Saturday night before finally ending the fight at 2:32 of the ninth round on a technical knockout to cement himself as one of the greatest welterweights in history.

The fight, the most-anticipated boxing match in several years, made Crawford the first undisputed champion in the 147-pound division in the four-belt era that began in 2004.