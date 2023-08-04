Henley up front in Wyndham

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Russell Henley remained in a familiar spot with a 4-under 66 on Friday that gave him the lead at the Wyndham Championship for the fifth time in the last 10 rounds, just not the round that counts toward winning.

Billy Horschel and Justin Thomas made late moves that could help salvage their seasons.

The Wyndham Championship is the final PGA Tour stop before the lucrative postseason begins for the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup.

Shiburo keeps lead at Scottish Open

IRVINE, Scotland — Hinako Shibuno birdied the final hole Friday to maintain a two-shot lead at the Women’s Scottish Open after a 4-under 68 in the second round.

The Japanese player started her round with a bogey but was flawless after that with five birdies overall for a 12-under total of 132.

Maja Stark of Sweden had the best round of the day to surge into second place after a 7-under 65 that included five straight birdies on the back nine.

NBA

Davis gets $186M extension from Lakers

LAS VEGAS — Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers agreed on a three-year, $186 million contract extension Friday.

At an average value of $62 million per season, the extension becomes the richest annual agreement in league history. Davis is an eight-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection and was picked to the league’s 75th anniversary team.

NFL

Kamara, Lammons suspended 3 games

METAIRIE, La. — Saints star running back Alvin Kamara and Colts defensive back Chris Lammons each have been suspended for three regular-season games by the NFL because of their involvement in a February 2022 fight in Las Vegas.

The NFL released its decision on Friday, two days after Kamara was excused from training camp to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Kamara and Lammons pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges last month in a deal with prosecutors in Las Vegas that avoided trial and potential jail time.

Wilson solid but Jets fall to Browns

CANTON, Ohio — Aaron Rodgers has yet to throw a pass in a game for the New York Jets. He’s already responsible for a long completion.

Zach Wilson showed he can move New York’s offense as a backup quarterback, but the Jets kicked off the Rodgers Era with a 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night in the Hall of Fame game.

Wilson, whose struggles as a starter the past two seasons sent the Jets on a QB quest that eventually got them Rodgers via trade from Green Bay in April, had some positive moments during his three series.

NFL responds to gambling inquiry

The NFL has responded to a Nevada congresswoman’s inquiries about the league’s gambling policies with a letter that includes a call for lawmakers and law enforcement to pay additional attention to illegal gambling and put more resources toward combating it.

The NFL’s letter to U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, a Nevada Democrat who is co-chair of the bipartisan gaming caucus, highlights the league’s recent efforts to increase education for its approximately 17,000 players, coaches, team personnel and others about the league’s gambling rules.

“There is no higher principle at the NFL than safeguarding the integrity of the game,” NFL vice president of public policy and government affairs Jonathan Nabavi wrote in the letter. The league also pointed to its relationships with integrity monitoring services to help identify and address violations of its policies.