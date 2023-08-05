Basketball

Cavs' Rubio taking a break from game

Ricky Rubio of the Cleveland Cavaliers announced Saturday that he is taking a break from basketball to focus on his mental health, a move that comes as his Spanish national team prepares to defend its title at the FIBA World Cup that starts later this month.

Rubio was the MVP of the most recent World Cup four years ago, leading Spain to the championship and an 8-0 record in the tournament. The veteran point guard was also expected to be part of Spain's team that will look to defend that crown in the World Cup that starts Aug. 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

“I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health," Rubio said in a statement distributed by the Spanish Basketball Federation, or FEB. “I want to thank all the support I have received from the FEB to understand my decision. Today #LaFamilia makes more sense than ever. Thank you.”

Boxing

'Adverse findings' on test cancel bout

LONDON — Dillian Whyte's heavyweight rematch against Anthony Joshua was canceled Saturday after Whyte returned “adverse analytical findings” on a doping test.

The bout had been scheduled for Aug. 12 at London’s O2 Arena, but Matchroom Boxing called off the fight and said “a full investigation will be conducted.”

Matchroom said it was informed by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association “that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol.”

Soccer

Man City signs Gvardiol from Leipzig

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City signed Croatia center-back Joško Gvardiol from Leipzig for 90 million euros ($99.2 million) on Saturday, ranking him among the most expensive defenders in soccer history.

The 21-year-old Gvardiol, known as “Little Pep” because of his name’s likeness to City manager Pep Guardiola, is one of the most highly rated defenders in the world and enhanced his reputation with impressive performances for Croatia at the World Cup last year.

Man United finds Ronaldo replacement

SYDNEY — Manchester United signed Denmark striker Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta on Saturday in a move that ends the Premier League club's search for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Højlund cost an initial 64 million pounds ($82 million) and that fee could go up by a further 8 million pounds ($10 million) dependent on his success. He has signed a five-year contract with an option to extend by 12 months.

College football

Citing health, Columbia coach quits

NEW YORK — Columbia football coach Al Bagnoli quit Friday night because of health, six weeks before the Lions' opener at Lafayette.

The 70-year-old was replaced by offensive coordinator Mark Fabish, who was promoted to interim head coach for the 2023 season.

Bagnoli said he had an aortic dissection in February

“In consultation with my family, doctors and coaching staff, I have decided this is the right time for me to retire from coaching,” Bagnoli said in a statement.

NFL

Cowboys, Hooker agree on extension

OXNARD, Calif. — The Dallas Cowboys and safety Malik Hooker agreed Saturday on a $24 million, three-year contract extension.

Hooker was entering the final year of a two-year contract he signed with the Cowboys after a disappointing four-year career with Indianapolis, which drafted him 15th overall in 2017.