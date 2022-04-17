Fanfare briefs for Monday

GOLF

Hyo Joo Kim wins LPGA event

EWA BEACH, Hawaii — Hyo Joo Kim staved off a late charge from Hinako Shibuno to win the LPGA Tour's LOTTE Championship on Saturday.

Kim closed with a 1-under 71 — following a bogey on the par-4 17th with a tap-in birdie on the par-5 18th — to finish at 11-under 277, two shots clear of Shibuno at breezy Hoakalei Country Club.

Kim earned $300,000 for her fifth LPGA Tour title.

BASEBALL

Sox drop Sunday’s series finale

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Joey Loperfido belted a pair of two-run homers to lead the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to an 8-4 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Sunday at SEGRA Stadium.

Right fielder Miguel Ugueto went 2 for 4 to notch his third straight multi-hit performance for the Sox (7-2), who managed just four hits against three Fayetteville (2-7) pitchers.

The Sox won four of six in the series. They’ll take Monday off before opening a six-game home series against Charleston on Tuesday.

Saturday: Salem 5, Fayetteville 3

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Starter Gabriel Jackson tossed four scoreless innings, and outfielder Miguel Ugueto laced three hits to lead the Red Sox.

Miguel Suero (2-0) earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief.

TENNIS

Tsitsipas defends Monte Carlo title

MONACO — Stefanos Tsitsipas appeared happy to hear fans “yelling and chanting” again at the Monte Carlo Masters as he beat unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 7-6 (3) to retain his title on Sunday.

Davidovich Fokina, the Spaniard who knocked out Novak Djokovic in the second round, was playing his first ATP final.

Tsitsipas, who lost last year's French Open final in five sets to Djokovic after leading 2-0, became the first repeat champion at the Monte Carlo Masters since Rafael Nadal in 2018.

U.S. wins Billie Jean King qualifier

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula beat Lyudmyla Kichenok and Dayana Yastremska 7-6 (5), 6-3 in doubles play Saturday to give the United States a 3-2 victory over Ukraine in a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier.

The Americans secured a spot in the Cup finals in November at a site to be determined.

NHL

Panthers win 10th straight

DETROIT — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.

Avalanche clinches top seed in West

DENVER — J.T. Compher and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice, Ben Meyers added a goal in his NHL debut and the Colorado Avalanche took the top seed in the Western Conference, beating the Carolina Hurricanes 7-4 on Saturday night.

Alex Newhook and Mikko Rantanen also scored and Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots to help Colorado run its winning streak to nine straight.

SOCCER

Chelsea reaches FA Cup final

LONDON — Chelsea will play Liverpool in the FA Cup final after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 on Sunday.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount scored the goals in the second half of the semifinal at Wembley Stadium.

Who will be representing Chelsea as owners in the royal box at Wembley Stadium on May 14 is still to be determined.