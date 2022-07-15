Fanfare briefs for Saturday

Court upholds ban on Russian teams

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Russia remains barred from international soccer competitions including the Champions League after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected appeals by the national soccer federation and four clubs on Friday.

CAS upheld decisions by UEFA and FIFA which excluded Russian national teams and clubs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Man United signs Eriksen for 3 years

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United signed Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen to a three-year contract on Friday.

The 30-year-old Eriksen played for Brentford in the second half of last season, joining the London club almost eight months after collapsing from cardiac arrest at the European Championship.

NFL

Watson-related lawsuits settled

Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that their former star quarterback Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said Friday.

The terms of the settlements between each of the women and the Texans are confidential, attorney Tony Buzbee said.

OLYMPICS

1912 golds belong just to Thorpe

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon in Stockholm — nearly 110 years after being stripped of those gold medals for violations of strict amateurism rules of the time. The International Olympic Committee announced the change Friday.

Thorpe, a Native American, returned to a ticker-tape parade in New York, but months later it was discovered he had been paid to play minor league baseball over two summers, an infringement of the Olympic amateurism rules. He was stripped of his gold medals.

GOLF

Kupcho, Salas lead at Great Lakes Bay

MIDLAND, Mich. — Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas shot a 6-under 64 in alternate-shot play Friday to take a four-stroke lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Kupcho and Salas had a 17-under 193 total with a better-ball round left at Midland Country Club in the LPGA Tour's lone team event. The U.S. Solheim Cup partners birdied three of the last five holes in a bogey-free round.

MLB

Feds: Wrigley changes not ADA-compliant

The federal government sued the Chicago Cubs on Thursday and accused the team of failing to make Wrigley Field accessible to those with disabilities when the century-old ballpark was modernized in a half-billion dollar project that added luxury seating, bathrooms and restaurants.

The lawsuit filed by U.S. Attorney John Lausch Jr. says the team's 1060 Project “has had a significant adverse impact on individuals with disabilities and their ability to access Wrigley Field.” It asks for compensatory damages and civil penalties and demands that the team fix the problems to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

According to the lawsuit, the renovations that began in 2014 and were projected to cost more than $550 million removed the best wheelchair seating in the stadium, failed to include it in new premium clubs and stuck it in the last row of the bleachers, where it is blocked by drink rails or fans standing up to cheer.

NBA

Suns hold on to Ayton, nucleus

Deandre Ayton finally has his new deal from the Phoenix Suns.

A person with knowledge of the situation said the Suns quickly decided to match a $133 million, four-year offer sheet that Ayton agreed to Thursday with the Indiana Pacers. The move means the Suns — at least for now — keep their nucleus of Ayton and the All-Star backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul.