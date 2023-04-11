GOLF

Surgery ends Zalatoris' PGA season

Will Zalatoris spent the Masters weekend having back surgery that will end his PGA Tour season having played just seven times since returning from a previous back injury.

Zalatoris, who lost in a playoff at the PGA Championship and was one putt away from forcing a playoff in the U.S. Open last year, announced Monday on Instagram he had a microdiscectomy on Saturday after having sought multiple medical opinions.

Zalatoris is No. 8 in the world after a strong 2022.

TENNIS

Djokovic wins opener at Monte Carlo

MONACO — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic started his clay-court season with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win against qualifier Ivan Gakhov at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the two-time defending champion, joined Djokovic in the third round after his opponent retired with a wrist injury.

Alexander Zverev also started his clay season with a win but dropped a set in a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Alexander Bublik. Two-time semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov advanced by beating American Ben Shelton 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

HOCKEY

Canada tops U.S. women in shootout

BRAMPTON, Ontario — Jamie Lee Rattray scored the winner in the ninth round of the shootout and Canada beat the United States 4-3 Monday night in the final preliminary round game for both teams at the women’s world hockey championship.

The teams will turn their attention to the quarterfinals on Thursday after finishing 1-2 atop Group A.

Sarah Fillier had a goal and an assist and Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey scored in regulation for Canada. Goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens made 26 saves in the win.

In other action, Finland closed out its preliminary round play unbeaten in four games, beating Hungary 5-0.

Chicago signs goalie to 3-year deal

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year contract with goaltender Drew Commesso.

The team announced the entry-level deal on Tuesday. It runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a $925,000 salary-cap hit.

The 20-year-old Commesso was selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2020 draft. He appeared in 34 games with Boston University this season, going 24-8-0 with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

NFL

Source: Lions trade Okudah to Falcons

DETROIT — A person familiar with the deal says the Detroit Lions are trading cornerback Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round draft pick.

Detroit drafted the former Ohio State star with the No. 3 overall pick in 2020 and injuries stunted his career. Hamstring and shoulder ailments limited him to nine games as a rookie and he had a season-ending Achilles tendon injury one game into his second season.

SOCCER

Injury sidelines Atlanta GK Guzan

ATLANTA — Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan is expected to miss up to three months after suffering a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

Atlanta says Guzan will be out 10 to 12 weeks. The injury happened in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at New York City FC.

Man City blanks Bayern Munich

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City took a huge step toward a third straight Champions League semifinals after a 3-0 win against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland put City in control of the quarterfinals matchup after the first leg at Etihad Stadium.