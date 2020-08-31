Fanfare briefs

End zones to feature social justice slogans
NEW YORK — NFL end zones will be inscribed this season with two slogans: “It Takes All Of Us” on one end, “End Racism” on the other.
As part of its social justice awareness initiatives, the NFL also will allow similar visuals on helmets and caps. Previously announced were decals on the back of helmets, or patches on team caps, displaying names or phrases to honor victims of racism and/or police brutality.
Chargers safety James injures knee
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Derwin James could miss significant time for the second straight season after suffering a right knee injury.
The Los Angeles Chargers safety sustained the injury during Sunday’s scrimmage. Coach Anthony Lynn said on Monday that James continues to be evaluated .
Panthers won’t have fans at home opener
The Carolina Panthers will not have fans in the stands at Bank of America Stadium for their Sept. 13 home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders due to the pandemic.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
LSU star WR Chase opts out of season
LSU star receiver Ja’Marr Chase announced his decision to opt out of the 2020 college season on Monday and turn his attention to next spring’s NFL Draft, when he is expected to be among the first several players taken overall.
Chase was a first-team All-American and the Biletnikoff award winner in 2019, when he set single-season Southeastern Conference records for yards receiving with 1,780 and touchdowns with 20.
Ohio State DT Garrett out of hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was released from the hospital Monday after being shot in the face over the weekend, a spokesman for the football program said.
Garrett told police he was shot when he intervened in a dispute between a male and a female who were “arguing and being aggressive,” according to a Columbus police report. Garrett said the male then pulled out a gun and fired a shot that police said passed through Garrett’s cheeks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
N.C. State won’t play women’s soccer in fall
North Carolina State says its women’s soccer team won’t play this fall.
In a statement Monday, the school said the decision was due to a “depleted roster, the combination of injuries and not all members of its roster returning to Raleigh this semester.” N.C. State also announced it will open football and other fall sports seasons with no fans in attendance for home games in September.
CYCLING
Ewan claims Stage 3; Alaphilippe keeps lead
SISTERON, France — Australian rider Caleb Ewan slalomed through the bunch to win a sprint finish and claim the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday, while Julian Alaphilippe held onto the yellow jersey that he claimed with a stage win a day earlier.
With about 100 meters to go, Ewan overcame four riders and then passed Sam Bennett to claim his fourth career stage win in the Tour.
NHL
Islanders 3, Flyers 2
TORONTO — Jean Gabriel Pageau scored the go-ahead goal 7:18 into the third period and New York moved within one win of advancing to the Eastern Conference finals with a win over Philadelphia in Game 4 on Sunday night.
Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3
EDMONTON, Alberta — Max Pacioretty scored twice and added an assist, and Vegas rallied for three goals in the third period to beat Vancouver on Sunday for a 3-1 lead in the second-round series.
HORSE RACING
Gamine favored in Kentucky Oaks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gamine is the even-money morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Oaks after drawing the No. 5 post position Monday in the marquee race for 3-year-old fillies at Churchill Downs.
Swiss Skydiver will start from the No. 1 post as the 8-5 second choice, with Speech at 5-1 from the No. 4 post.
