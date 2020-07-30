Fanfare briefs

Garcia Rodriguez sets course record with 62
BIRMINGHAM, England — Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez led a Spanish charge in the European Tour’s latest stop in England, shooting a course-record 10-under 62 in the opening round of the Hero Open on Thursday.
Garcia Rodriguez set the pace at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club course with a round that included two eagles and eight birdies. Fellow Spaniards Pablo Larrazabal and Miguel Angel Jimenez were two shots back.
NBA
Thibodeau ready for ‘dream job’ with Knicks
NEW YORK — Throughout his NBA coaching tenure, there was one challenge Tom Thibodeau
sought. He has seen what it’s like in New York when the Knicks win and wanted to be the coach to make it happen again.
“This a dream come true for me,” Thibodeau said. “This is my dream job.”
He got it Thursday, when the Knicks brought the former NBA Coach of the Year back to the organization he helped reach the 1999 NBA Finals as an assistant.
Thibodeau, 62, is 352-246 in eight seasons coaching Chicago and Minnesota. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
NFL
Panthers keeping ex-Hokie kicker Slye
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have decided to keep former Virginia Tech standout Joey Slye as their kicker and release veteran Graham Gano.
Gano took over as the team’s kicker in 2012 and spent seven seasons handling field goals and kickoffs for the Panthers. But the 33-year-old Gano sustained a knee injury last offseason and was placed on injured reserve.
An undrafted rookie, Slye was 25 of 32 on field goals (78.1%) last season, including 8 of 11 from 50 yards or beyond in 16 games.
TENNIS
Agent says Osaka will play in U.S. Open
NEW YORK — Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is planning to play at the U.S. Open and the hard-court tuneup at the same site earlier in August.
Osaka’s agent, Stuart Duguid, said Thursday that the former No. 1-ranked player will enter both tournaments the U.S. Tennis Association is holding in Flushing Meadows.
The current No. 1 woman, Ash Barty, withdrew from the U.S. Open because she’s not comfortable with traveling during the coronavirus pandemic. The Grand Slam tournament begins Aug. 31.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Inquiry finds racial bias, bullying at Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Facing a scathing report that detailed racial bias against Black players in his program and bullying behavior by some of his assistants, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Thursday he would not be making any staff changes as he apologized and promised to overhaul some of his policies.
The report said four unidentified current and former coaches — including at least two still on staff — were accused of bullying, demeaning and verbally abusing players and would be considered for disciplinary action.
SOCCER
Criminal case opened against FIFA president
GENEVA — A criminal case against FIFA president Gianni Infantino was opened by a Swiss special prosecutor on Thursday, plunging the soccer body into a new scandal
FIFA said it and Infantino will cooperate with Swiss authorities after prosecuto Stefan Keller — barely a month into the job — concluded there is enough evidence to go to court after investigating the circumstances of a meeting Infantino had with Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber, who resigned last week.
It was unclear whether Keller believes the alleged wrongdoing was the mere fact that Lauber and Infantino had met, or if compromising information was divulged during their conversations.
Saudi’s Newcastle bid ends amid complaints
Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund withdrew its bid to buy English Premier League club Newcastle on Thursday after the process was stalled by concerns about piracy by the kingdom and human rights complaints.
