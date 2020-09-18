Fanfare briefs

TENNIS
Djokovic, Nadal reach quarterfinals in Rome
ROME — Novak Djokovic finally closed out the first set in 1 hour, 28 minutes and went on to finish off a 7-6 (7), 6-3 victory over Filip Krajinovic for a spot in the Italian Open quarterfinals for the 14th straight year Friday.
Nine-time Rome champion Rafael Nadal beat Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3. His next opponent will be No. 8 seed Diego Schwartzman.
In the women’s draw, top-seeded Simona Halep improved to 7-0 in tennis’ restart after defeating Dayana Yastremska 7-5, 6-4. Halep will next face 10th-seeded Elena Rybakina, who overcame Yulia Putintseva 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2.
U.S. Open runner-up Victoria Azarenka advanced when Daria Kasatkina retired injured at 6-6 in the first set after she caught her right foot on a line and fell. Azarenka next plays Garbine Muguruza, who beat last year’s finalist, Johanna Konta, 6-4, 6-1.
Osaka pulls out of French Open
PARIS — U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the French Open because of an injured left hamstring.
Osaka joins defending champion Ash Barty in skipping the French Open, which opens on Sept. 27 in Paris.
NHL
Lightning to face Stars for Stanley Cup
EDMONTON, Alberta — Anthony Cirelli scored the game-winner in overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the New York Islanders 2-1 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals to reach the Stanley Cup Final.
Tampa Bay will face Dallas in Game 1 on Saturday.
After falling behind 1-0 on Devon Toews’ goal 4:15 in, the Lightning responded with defenseman Victor Hedman scoring 2:23 later.
WNBA
Lynx, Sun advance to semifinals
BRADENTON, Fla. — Rookie of the year Crystal Dangerfield scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half and Minnesota beat Phoenix 80-79 on Thursday night to advance to the WNBA semifinals.
The loss was the first in eight career single-elimination playoff games for Diana Taurasi, who had 28 points and nine assists to lead the Mercury.
The Lynx will face the Seattle Storm in Game 1 on Sunday.
n DeWanna Bonner scored 17 points with 13 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun eliminated the Los Angeles Sparks with a 73-59 win Thursday.
The Sun take on top-seeded Las Vegas in the best-of-5 semis beginning Sunday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Maui Invitational moved to Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The Maui Invitational is moving to the mainland during the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the premier preseason tournaments on the college basketball schedule, the Maui Invitational will be played at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville, North Carolina.
Dates for the tournament announced Friday have yet to be finalized. The NCAA announced Wednesday that the college basketball season will begin Nov. 25. This year’s Maui Invitational field includes Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Providence, Stanford, Texas and UNLV.
SOCCER
Man City’s Aguero could miss 2 months
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could be out for up to two months as he recovers his fitness after surgery on a left knee injury, manager Pep Guardiola said.
Aguero had an operation June 24, two days after getting hurt in an English Premier League match against Burnley.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clemson 3, Va. Tech 0
CLEMSON, S.C. — A pair of goals from Caroline Conti and a Hokie own goal gave the Tigers (2-0, 1-0) an ACC victory over Virginia Tech (0-2, 0-1) on Thursday night.
After a scoreless first half, Conti tapped the ball into the net in the 55th minute after the ball slipped through freshman goalkeeper Alia Skinner’s gloves.
Twelve minutes later, a cross into the box deflected off a Tech defender and into the net. Conti scored again with 21 seconds left.
