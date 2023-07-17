2nd women's basketball tournament announced

The NCAA announced Monday it is creating another women's college basketball tournament that it will operate like the men's NIT as a second option for 32 teams that do not make the NCAA Tournament.

The Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament, which will be first held this season, brings the men's and women's NCAA postseason opportunities to an equal number. An NCAA-operated second option for women was one of the key focuses of an external gender equity report on the NCAA.

Women's teams that didn't make the NCAA Tournament in the past had the opportunity to play in an independently operated WNIT in which teams bid to host games and paid most of their own travel expenses.

The new Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament will lessen the financial burden on teams. It's unclear what will happen to the postseason WNIT with the start of this new tournament.

NFL

Barkley, Giants can't settle on deal

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by Monday’s deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off.

The Giants gave the franchise tag to the 26-year-old Barkley in March, giving the two sides four months to reach an agreement on a new deal by the July 17 deadline at 4 p.m. Talks went down to the wire and an agreement was not reached.

Raiders, Jacobs fail to reach extension

HENDERSON, Nev. — Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders, who led the NFL in rushing last season, failed to reach an agreement on a long-term extension by Monday's deadline, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

The failure of the two sides to reach a deal could prompt Jacob to sit out training camp and perhaps even this season. Jacobs doesn't have anything to lose financially by missing camp, but he would be forfeiting paychecks by not playing games.

TENNIS

Alcaraz stays atop rankings; Vondrousova soars to No. 10

WIMBLEDON, England — Carlos Alcaraz held onto No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday by virtue of his victory over No. 2 Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final, and Marketa Vondrousova's first Grand Slam title pushed her all the way up to a career-high No. 10 on the WTA list.

Vondrousova jumped 32 places from No. 42 thanks to her win against Ons Jabeur in Saturday’s final at the All England Club. Vondrousova, a 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, was the lowest-ranked and first unseeded women's champion at the grass-court major.

Iga Swiatek could have relinquished her 15-month hold on the WTA's No. 1 ranking to No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon but remained there Monday.

BASEBALL

Bench apologizes for antisemitic remark at Reds event

CINCINNATI — Hall of Famer Johnny Bench apologized for an antisemitic comment made at an event to honor former Cincinnati Reds general manager Gabe Paul, who was Jewish, and others.

Bench made the remark at an event attended by Paul's daughter, Jennie Paul, on Saturday. Paul, who died in 1998, and former Reds pitchers Danny Graves and Bronson Arroyo were being inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Pete Rose recalled signing a deal worth “400 bucks a month” in his first contract negotiation with Gabe Paul.

Jennie Paul joked that it was "cheap.”

“He was Jewish,” Bench responded, drawing laughs from the audience.

“I recognize my comment was insensitive. I apologized to Jennie for taking away from her father the full attention he deserves," Bench said in a statement released Sunday. "Gabe Paul earned his place in the Reds Hall of Fame, same as the others who stood on that stage, I am sorry that some of the focus is on my inappropriate remark instead of solely on Gabe’s achievement.”