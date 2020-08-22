Fanfare briefs

Sevilla’s Europa League domination continues
COLOGNE, Germany — Not even the coronavirus could stop Sevilla’s love affair with the Europa League.
Never mind that the final was three months late and without fans, the Spanish club secured a record sixth title in the competition Friday, beating Inter Milan 3-2 in Cologne.
It’s a competition made to measure for Sevilla. The club’s big enough to have qualified for Europe for the last seven seasons. However, it hasn’t come close in that time to breaking Real Madrid and Barcelona’s hold on La Liga, let alone challenging for the Champions League.
Defeating Inter made it six titles from six finals for Sevilla, which has won every time it’s reached the last eight.
Forward Luuk de Jong scored two headers to lead Sevilla in Friday’s final.
Streaking Toronto FC nearing MLS record
TORONTO — Richie Laryea scored in the 17th minute and Toronto FC extended its regular-season unbeaten streak to 17 games with a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday night.
Toronto owns the fifth-longest unbeaten streak in Major League Soccer history and is two away from tying the 2004-05 Columbus Crew and 2010 Dallas FC for the record. Toronto ended last year’s regular season on a 10-game unbeaten streak and has gone 4-0-3 this year.
TENNIS
Murray victorious as men’s tennis resumes
NEW YORK — Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray’s first match in nine months as he resumes his climb back from two hip operations came at the first ATP tournament for anyone in five months, a 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-1 win over Frances Tiafoe at the Western & Southern Open on Saturday.
The men’s tennis tour had been suspended since March because of the pandemic.
Murray moved into a second-round test against No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev. Other men advancing included No. 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime, two-time Grand Slam runner-up Kevin Anderson, Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka. Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion, was scheduled to face Denis Shapovalov at night.
Among Saturday’s first-round women’s results was No. 13 seed Maria Sakkari’s 6-1, 6-3 win over 16-year-old Coco Gauff, while No. 9 Elena Rybakina was eliminated by Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 7-6 (6). The winners included Victoria Azarenka, while Venus Williams faced Dayana Yastremska at night.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tar Heels cleared to resume practices
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has cleared football and multiple other sports to resume workouts after temporarily pausing all athletics activities earlier this week.
The school announced the move Saturday, allowing some programs to resume activities Sunday. That list includes the men’s and women’s basketball teams, cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball. The list also includes the football team, which will wait until Monday to resume practice.
NHL
LATE FRIDAY Flyers 3, Canadiens 2
The Flyers took their hopeful first step toward the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship since 1975 with an Eastern Conference playoff series-clinching win over Montreal in six games.
Ivan Provorov, Kevin Hayes and Michael Raffl scored to lead Philadelphia. The Flyers will next face the New York Islanders, who went 3-0 against Philadelphia in the regular season.
LATE FRIDAY Canucks 6, Blues 2
EDMONTON, Alberta — Vancouver sent St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington to the bench early with three scores in a span of 6:03 in the second period, eliminating the defending champion Blues with a victory in Game 6 of their first-round series.
Jay Beagle scored less than four minutes into the game for the Canucks, who advanced to play the Vegas Golden Knights.
