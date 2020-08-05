Fanfare briefs

Smyth, Mahar advance at U.S. Women’s Am
ROCKVILLE, Md. — UVa’s Riley Smyth tied for fourth after two days of stroke-play qualifying for match play at the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at Woodmont Country Club.
Smyth shot a 1-under 143.
Also among the 64 players advancing was Virginia Tech’s Emily Mahar, who tied for 48th with a 5-over 149. Match play begins Thursday.
COLLEGES
Louisville pauses workouts due to virus
Louisville has paused workouts for men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball after 29 members of those programs tested positive for COVID-19.
The school said in a statement the positive tests and exposure were primarily traced to an off-campus party. Teammates and student-athletes from other sports were potentially exposed to the virus and remain quarantined due to contact tracing, the statement said.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten releases conference-only slate
The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned Wednesday there is no certainty games will be played.
Under the revised schedule, teams will play conference opponents they originally were set to meet and will have one additional cross-division game. The regular season starts the weekend of Sept. 5 and runs through Nov. 21.
CSU launches probe over COVID protocols
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State president Joyce McConnell says she will launch an investigation into how the athletic department handled COVID-19 safety protocols amid a report that football players were told not to reveal symptoms and threatened with reduced playing time should they quarantine.
WVU safety Martin opts out of season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia safety Kerry Martin is opting out of the upcoming season due to health concerns.
The sophomore made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter, saying he has sickle cell anemia and asthma and that he does not feel safe to play during the pandemic.
Transfer QB eligible immediately at BC
BOSTON — Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec will be able to play quarterback at Boston College this season, if there is one, after receiving an immediate eligibility waiver from the NCAA.
Jurkovec is expected to start this year. He will have three seasons of eligibility.
WOMEN’S HOOPS
Texas Tech women’s staff accused of abuse
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech women’s basketball players have accused coach Marlene Stollings and her staff of fostering a culture of abuse that led to an exodus from the program, according to a report published Wednesday.
Players dreaded a heart monitoring system they said was misused in punitive ways, had to endure demeaning and threatening comments and were subject to sexually suggestive behavior from a strength coach who has since resigned, according to the report.
TENNIS
U.S. Open champ to receive $850K less
The U.S. Tennis Association announced Wednesday that its overall compensation to players at this year’s U.S. Open will be $53.4 million — which is 93.3% of the roughly $57.2 million awarded in 2019.
The U.S. Open women’s and men’s singles champions will each earn $3 million, down $850,000 from the top prizes at the 2019 Grand Slam event.
NHL
Lightning 3, Bruins 2
TORONTO — Tyler Johnson scored the tiebreaking goal with 87 seconds left to lead Tampa Bay over Boston on Wednesday and send the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins to their second straight loss in the playoff seeding round.
Coyotes 4, Predators 1
EDMONTON, Alberta — Conor Garland and Taylor Hall each scored in the third period as 11th-seeded Arizona beat Nashville on Wednesday and can eliminate the sixth-seeded Predators in Game 4 on Friday.
