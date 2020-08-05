You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fanfare briefs
0 comments

Fanfare briefs

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Smyth, Mahar advance at U.S. Women’s Am

ROCKVILLE, Md. — UVa’s Riley Smyth tied for fourth after two days of stroke-play qualifying for match play at the 120th U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship at Woodmont Country Club.

Smyth shot a 1-under 143.

Also among the 64 players advancing was Virginia Tech’s Emily Mahar, who tied for 48th with a 5-over 149. Match play begins Thursday.

COLLEGES

Louisville pauses workouts due to virus

Louisville has paused workouts for men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball after 29 members of those programs tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said in a statement the positive tests and exposure were primarily traced to an off-campus party. Teammates and student-athletes from other sports were potentially exposed to the virus and remain quarantined due to contact tracing, the statement said.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten releases conference-only slate

The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned Wednesday there is no certainty games will be played.

Under the revised schedule, teams will play conference opponents they originally were set to meet and will have one additional cross-division game. The regular season starts the weekend of Sept. 5 and runs through Nov. 21.

CSU launches probe over COVID protocols

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State president Joyce McConnell says she will launch an investigation into how the athletic department handled COVID-19 safety protocols amid a report that football players were told not to reveal symptoms and threatened with reduced playing time should they quarantine.

WVU safety Martin opts out of season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia safety Kerry Martin is opting out of the upcoming season due to health concerns.

The sophomore made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter, saying he has sickle cell anemia and asthma and that he does not feel safe to play during the pandemic.

Transfer QB eligible immediately at BC

BOSTON — Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec will be able to play quarterback at Boston College this season, if there is one, after receiving an immediate eligibility waiver from the NCAA.

Jurkovec is expected to start this year. He will have three seasons of eligibility.

WOMEN’S HOOPS

Texas Tech women’s staff accused of abuse

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech women’s basketball players have accused coach Marlene Stollings and her staff of fostering a culture of abuse that led to an exodus from the program, according to a report published Wednesday.

Players dreaded a heart monitoring system they said was misused in punitive ways, had to endure demeaning and threatening comments and were subject to sexually suggestive behavior from a strength coach who has since resigned, according to the report.

TENNIS

U.S. Open champ to receive $850K less

The U.S. Tennis Association announced Wednesday that its overall compensation to players at this year’s U.S. Open will be $53.4 million — which is 93.3% of the roughly $57.2 million awarded in 2019.

The U.S. Open women’s and men’s singles champions will each earn $3 million, down $850,000 from the top prizes at the 2019 Grand Slam event.

NHL

Lightning 3, Bruins 2

TORONTO — Tyler Johnson scored the tiebreaking goal with 87 seconds left to lead Tampa Bay over Boston on Wednesday and send the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins to their second straight loss in the playoff seeding round.

Coyotes 4, Predators 1

EDMONTON, Alberta — Conor Garland and Taylor Hall each scored in the third period as 11th-seeded Arizona beat Nashville on Wednesday and can eliminate the sixth-seeded Predators in Game 4 on Friday.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Radford woman pleads guilty to giving boy Suboxone for urine test scheme
Roanoke Local News

Radford woman pleads guilty to giving boy Suboxone for urine test scheme

A Radford woman thought she would not pass the drug test needed to renew her Suboxone prescription. So instead of turning in her own urine, she decided to substitute that of her boyfriend's 10-year-old son – who she first dosed with Suboxone. Katie Sowers Hinkley pleaded guilty Monday to six felony charges tied to child abuse and to distributing drugs to a minor. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News