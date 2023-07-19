NFL

Browns cut Winfrey in wake of robbery probe

CLEVELAND — Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was cut by the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday after police opened an investigation into him being involved in an armed robbery.

The team made the swift move just days before training camp is scheduled to begin, ending Winfrey's troubled tenure with the Browns, who selected him in the fourth round last year from Oklahoma.

Cleveland police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said its law department processed a report on Winfrey, who is listed as a “suspect in an aggravated robbery incident.”

Highsmith, Steelers reach long-term deal

PITTSBURGH — Coming off a breakout season, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has signed a new contract that will keep him with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the next five seasons.

The two sides announced the deal on Wednesday, a week before the Steelers reported to training camp. The 25-year-old Highsmith was in the final year of his rookie contract, and this will extend it through 2027.

Jets to part ways with WR Mims

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets will release wide receiver Denzel Mims if they don't find a trade partner for the disappointing 2020 second-round draft pick, it was reported Wednesday.

Mims requested a trade last summer when he became unhappy about his reduced role in the offense. New York chose to instead keep the former Baylor star, but he finished with just 11 catches for 186 yards in 10 games.

The New York Post first reported the Jets' plan to trade or release Mims, who was excused from joining the team when rookies and veterans reported for training camp Wednesday. The team's first camp practice with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback is scheduled for Thursday.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Surgery keeps Sanders from media day

Deion Sanders will miss Pac-12 media day due to a procedure to remove a blood clot from his right leg and another to straighten toes on his left foot.

The first-year Colorado coach announced his latest medical update in an Instagram post on Wednesday. He's scheduled to have surgery Thursday. Media day for the Pac-12 is Friday in Las Vegas.

The school said in a statement that Sanders will return to coaching in time for fall camp.

MLB

Longtime scoring records fall

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball had a night of offense not seen in 129 years, with 12 teams scoring double-digit runs.

Three games ended 11-10 on the same day for the first time.

Twelve teams tied May 30, 1884, for the second-most with double-digit runs in one day, trailing only 13 on July 4, 1894, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Three teams did it twice on July 4, 1894 as part of doubleheaders.

The Chicago Cubs topped the scoring Tuesday night by routing Washington 17-3 and Arizona outlasted Atlanta 16-13.

San Francisco beat Cincinnati, the New York Mets topped the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City edged Detroit, all by 11-10. Elias said that score had never before occurred three times on the same day.

Four games in which both teams scored double-digit runs matched the record of July 4, 1894, and July 9, 1898, MLB said.

In more mundane 10-3 routs, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Baltimore and Minnesota defeated Seattle.

Cleveland topped Pittsburgh 10-1