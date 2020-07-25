Fanfare briefs

Source: Thibodeau, Knicks close on deal
NEW YORK — Tom Thibodeau is coming back to the New York Knicks, who are still seeking the success they enjoyed when he was an assistant two decades ago.
The Knicks are finishing a deal to make Thibodeau their coach, a person with knowledge of the details said Saturday. No contract has been signed but a deal is expected to be announced next week, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because negotiations were ongoing.
ESPN first reported that the Knicks and Thibodeau were completing a five-year deal. The 2011 NBA Coach of the Year in Chicago will become the 13th different person to coach the Knicks since Jeff Van Gundy resigned early in the 2001-02 season.
Stern added to women’s HOF class
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Late NBA Commissioner David Stern has been added to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction class.
Commissioner of the NBA from 1984-2014, Stern was Instrumental in the founding of the WNBA and a longtime supporter of the women’s game. He died Jan. 1 at age 77 a few weeks after a brain hemorrhage. The enshrinement of the Class of 2020 has been postponed due to the pandemic until next year.
WNBA
Storm 87, Liberty 71
BRADENTON, Fla. — Breanna Stewart had 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals in her first WNBA game since helping Seattle win the 2018 title, sending the Storm past New York on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.
Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in her WNBA debut for New York. Layshia Clarendon led the Liberty with 20 points.
GOLF
Werenski, Thompson share 3M Open lead
BLAINE, Minn. — Richy Werenski birdied three of the last four holes Saturday to erase a four-stroke deficit and catch Michael Thompson for the 3M Open lead.
After sharing the halfway lead, Thompson and Werenski traveled on vastly different paths to each shoot 3-under 68 before walking together to the clubhouse even again. They were at 15 under at the TPC Twin Cities.
Charl Schwartzel shot a 66, pulling even with Tony Finau for third place at 13 under.
Paratore shoots 69, wins British Masters
NEWCASTLE, England — Renato Paratore won the British Masters for his second career victory on the European Tour on Saturday after closing with a 2-under 69 containing his first bogeys of the week.
The Italian golfer’s first dropped shot of the tournament came on his 63rd hole — at No. 9 in his final round — to end his bid to become the first player to win a European Tour event without a bogey since Jesper Parnevik in the 1995 Scandinavian Masters.
Paratore also bogeyed the 11th hole but finished 18 under overall, three strokes ahead of Rasmus Højgaard (70).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Rutgers quarantines team amid virus cases
The Rutgers football team announced six additional positive tests for COVID-19 on Saturday. Since returning to campus on June 15 the program has had 10 total positive tests.
The school said that they’ve paused all in-person team activities and quarantined the entire football program and will work with medical experts to determine the next steps.
SOCCER
Liverpool goalie plans to avoid native Brazil
LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has no plans to travel back to Brazil during the offseason after being urged by the English Premier League champion to avoid the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“They obviously recommended avoiding Brazil, as the country is on the apex of the pandemic,” Alisson said. “I would not go anyway, even with their green light, as it would be a risk for my family. So we will wait for things to get better before visiting family and friends.”
