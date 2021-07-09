 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fanfare briefs
0 comments

Fanfare briefs

  • 0

BASEBALL

Pulaski 13, Bristol 4

PULASKI – John Bay had four hits and three RBIs, while Ryan Johnson and Ross Lovich homered to lead the River Turtles over the State Liners on Thursday night at Calfee Park.

Zac Capps and Carter Lyles combined for five innings of scoreless relief for Pulaski (17-11).

OLYMPICS

USADA addresses pot rules

U.S. Anti-Doping Agency leaders are pushing to further mitigate “harsh consequences” for marijuana if it's not intentionally used to enhance performance, though they cannot unilaterally change the rules, they wrote in a letter to members of Congress critical of the agency in the wake of sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson's ban from the Olympics.

The letter, sent Friday, addressed criticisms leveled by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, in their own letter, sent last week, after Richardson's suspension was announced.

The 21-year-old sprinter will not compete at the Tokyo Games after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana after her victory in the 100-meter finals at the Olympic trials last month.

SOCCER

Montreal trades Hurtado to Crew

MONTREAL — CF Montreal has traded Erik Hurtado to the Columbus Crew for $200,000 in general allocation money, saying the fact the veteran American forward was not vaccinated played into the deal.

Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said the MLS team was “satisfied” with Hurtado’s work, but his “situation was problematic.”

BASKETBALL

Dellavedova signs with Melbourne

CLEVELAND — Matthew Dellavedova is taking his game back Down Under.

The former Cavaliers point guard signed a three-year contract Friday with Melbourne United, the defending champion in Australia’s National Basketball League.

Dellavedova, affectionately known as “Delly” to his teammates and fans, had two stints over six seasons with Cleveland, which signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

COLLEGES

UConn reinstates rowing team

STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut has reversed course on a controversial budget cut, announcing it will keep its women's rowing program for at least the next two years.

The move, announced Thursday night, comes after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order in May that prevented the school from dissolving the team at the end of this past season.

BOXING

Fury-Wilder bout postponed

LAS VEGAS — A person with knowledge of the situation says heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has tested positive for COVID-19, and his third bout with Deontay Wilder will be postponed likely until the fall.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the promoters of the lucrative heavyweight trilogy are still finalizing the new date for the most anticipated heavyweight bout of the summer.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) were scheduled to meet July 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to complete their series of entertaining fights.

TENNIS

Kyrgios pulls out of Olympics

SYDNEY — Nick Kyrgios pulled out of Australia’s tennis team for the Olympics hours after Tokyo’s governor confirmed a ban on fans in the city’s stadiums during the games which start July 23.

Kyrgios posted a statement on social media early Friday local time to announce his withdrawal, citing a need to get healthy and the ban on fans at Tokyo Olympics venues as reasons.

MMA

McGregor seeks revenge

LAS VEGAS — Conor McGregor was soundly beaten by Dustin Poirier less than six months ago. That doesn't seem like enough time for the Irish superstar to patch all the holes Poirier punched in his game.

When they complete their rivalry trilogy Saturday night in the main event of UFC 264, Poirier (27-6) enters the cage as a better-rounded, more tested fighter than McGregor (22-5), who is competing in mixed martial arts for only the fourth time in nearly five years.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert