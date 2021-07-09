Fanfare briefs

BASEBALL
Pulaski 13, Bristol 4
PULASKI – John Bay had four hits and three RBIs, while Ryan Johnson and Ross Lovich homered to lead the River Turtles over the State Liners on Thursday night at Calfee Park.
Zac Capps and Carter Lyles combined for five innings of scoreless relief for Pulaski (17-11).
OLYMPICS
USADA addresses pot rules
U.S. Anti-Doping Agency leaders are pushing to further mitigate “harsh consequences” for marijuana if it's not intentionally used to enhance performance, though they cannot unilaterally change the rules, they wrote in a letter to members of Congress critical of the agency in the wake of sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson's ban from the Olympics.
The letter, sent Friday, addressed criticisms leveled by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, in their own letter, sent last week, after Richardson's suspension was announced.
The 21-year-old sprinter will not compete at the Tokyo Games after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuana after her victory in the 100-meter finals at the Olympic trials last month.
SOCCER
Montreal trades Hurtado to Crew
MONTREAL — CF Montreal has traded Erik Hurtado to the Columbus Crew for $200,000 in general allocation money, saying the fact the veteran American forward was not vaccinated played into the deal.
Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said the MLS team was “satisfied” with Hurtado’s work, but his “situation was problematic.”
BASKETBALL
Dellavedova signs with Melbourne
CLEVELAND — Matthew Dellavedova is taking his game back Down Under.
The former Cavaliers point guard signed a three-year contract Friday with Melbourne United, the defending champion in Australia’s National Basketball League.
Dellavedova, affectionately known as “Delly” to his teammates and fans, had two stints over six seasons with Cleveland, which signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2013.
COLLEGES
UConn reinstates rowing team
STORRS, Conn. — The University of Connecticut has reversed course on a controversial budget cut, announcing it will keep its women's rowing program for at least the next two years.
The move, announced Thursday night, comes after a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order in May that prevented the school from dissolving the team at the end of this past season.
BOXING
Fury-Wilder bout postponed
LAS VEGAS — A person with knowledge of the situation says heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has tested positive for COVID-19, and his third bout with Deontay Wilder will be postponed likely until the fall.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the promoters of the lucrative heavyweight trilogy are still finalizing the new date for the most anticipated heavyweight bout of the summer.
Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) were scheduled to meet July 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to complete their series of entertaining fights.
TENNIS
Kyrgios pulls out of Olympics
SYDNEY — Nick Kyrgios pulled out of Australia’s tennis team for the Olympics hours after Tokyo’s governor confirmed a ban on fans in the city’s stadiums during the games which start July 23.
Kyrgios posted a statement on social media early Friday local time to announce his withdrawal, citing a need to get healthy and the ban on fans at Tokyo Olympics venues as reasons.
MMA
McGregor seeks revenge
LAS VEGAS — Conor McGregor was soundly beaten by Dustin Poirier less than six months ago. That doesn't seem like enough time for the Irish superstar to patch all the holes Poirier punched in his game.