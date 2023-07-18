SOCCER

Alba to reunite with Messi, Busquets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Veteran defender Jordi Alba is set to join former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Miami.

The 34-year-old Alba will continue his career with MLS's Inter Miami nearly two months after announcing that he was leaving Barcelona after 11 years with the club.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas confirmed the move Tuesday, adding that he expected the signing to be official by the end of the day.

Visa re-ups sponsorship with US Soccer

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — On the eve of the Women's World Cup, U.S. Soccer has extended its partnership with Visa for the next five years.

As part of the agreement announced Tuesday, Visa again vowed that 50% of investment will go towards programs surrounding the U.S. women's national team and women's soccer initiatives.

The deal ensures Visa's ongoing involvement in the SheBelieves Cup international tournament in the United States each year. The financial services company is the tournament's presenting sponsor.

TENNIS

Björn Borg's son Leo wins 1st ATP match

BASTAD, Sweden — More than 40 years later, there is another Borg on the list of ATP match winners.

Leo Borg, the son of 11-time Grand Slam champion Björn Borg, won a main-draw match on the ATP tour for the first time on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Borg put his hands on his hips and beamed broadly after sealing the win with an ace — on the first of three match points — to record a 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over Swedish compatriot Elias Ymer at the Nordea Open.

BASKETBALL

Hornets' Miles Bridges apologizes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges apologized Tuesday for “the pain and embarrassment” caused by the domestic violence investigation that kept him out of the league last season.

Bridges, speaking publicly for the first time since signing a one-year, $7.9 million contract to return to the Hornets, vowed to rebuild relationships with teammates and become more active in the Charlotte community.

He pleaded no contest in November to a felony charge that stemmed from accusations that he assaulted the mother of his children in front of them. The 25-year-old was sentenced to three years of probation.

“I want to apologize to everybody for the pain and embarrassment that I have caused everyone, especially my family,” Bridges said.

Cavs win Summer League title

LAS VEGAS — Isaiah Mobley had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers captured the NBA Summer League championship with a 99-78 victory Monday over the Houston Rockets.

This was the Cavaliers' first title since the Summer League went to a tournament format in 2013. Mobley was voted game MVP, more than making up for not being selected to the all-tournament team.

OLYMPICS

IOC's Bach addresses Russian decision

GENEVA — The key factor in weighing the IOC’s ultimate decision on letting Russians participate at the 2024 Paris Games is how well athletes behave in international competitions, the Olympic body’s president Thomas Bach said Tuesday.

“It’s too soon to draw final conclusions,” Bach said, adding “we have the responsibility not to punish athletes for the acts of their government.”

The International Olympic Committee has pushed sports governing bodies this year to approve some athletes from Russia and its military ally Belarus competing as neutrals for international competitions including Paris qualifying events.

HOCKEY

Galchenyuk to check into program

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Former Arizona Coyotes player Alex Galchenyuk is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and apologized for hurling threats at officers during his arrest earlier this month.

Galchenyuk tweeted a letter on Tuesday apologizing for repeatedly using racial slurs toward an officer in training and threated to have two officers killed following a July 9 traffic stop.