College football

NCAA denies eligibility appeal by UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The NCAA has denied North Carolina's appeal efforts for immediate eligibility for transfer receiver Devontez Walker, a decision that led to criticism Thursday from both Tar Heels coach Mack Brown and athletic director Bubba Cunningham.

NCAA rules generally allow players to transfer freely once, but the association regards Walker as a two-time transfer because he enrolled at N.C. Central before ending up at Kent State. The Eagles didn't play football because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AUTO RACING

Armstrong signs extension with Ganassi

MONTEREY, Calif. — A successful rookie season has earned Marcus Armstrong a multi-year extension with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Armstrong, who made the move from Formula 2 this season, only raced the road and street courses in his debut season. Headed into the season finale Sunday in Monterey, Armstrong has four finishes of ninth or better in 11 races.

GOLF

Sharma takes early Irish Open lead

STRAFFAN, Ireland — Boosted by a birdie-birdie-eagle run, Shubhankar Sharma led by a stroke after the first round of the Irish Open on Thursday.

Sharma produced a bogey-free round of 65 in sweltering conditions in the afternoon to finish with a one-stroke lead over five players. Ryder Cup pick Shane Lowry made seven birdies and finished with a 68.

LPGA Charlotte first round

RUNNING

Boston Marathon adds divisions, ups purse

BOSTON — The Boston Marathon will add two more para athlete divisions and boost prize money that will put the total Patriots’ Day purse above $1 million for the first time, organizers said Thursday.

The Boston Athletic Association said the race will welcome athletes classified with coordination impairments and intellectual impairments. Previous divisions for upper and lower limb impairment will be more inclusive.

NWSL

Louisville, N.C., advance to Challenge final

SEATTLE — Racing Louisville beat OL Reign 1-0 Wednesday night to advance to the National Women's Soccer League's Challenge Cup title game.

Louisville will face the defending champion North Carolina Courage, a 1-0 winner over the Kansas City Current in the earlier semifinal. The title match is sent for Saturday at Cary's WakeMed Soccer Park.

SOCCER

Everton's Gray transfers to Saudi squad

LIVERPOOL, England — Everton winger Demarai Gray became the latest player to join the exodus to Saudi Arabia after signing a 4-year deal with Al-Ettifaq on Thursday on the final day of the country's transfer window.

WNBA

Dream clinch playoff berth

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Allisha Gray scored 18 points, Monique Billings set season-highs with 15 points and 14 rebounds, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Seattle Storm 79-68 on Wednesday night to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2018.

NFL

Kupp, Bennett to miss Rams opener

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and backup quarterback Stetson Bennett will miss Los Angeles' season opener in Seattle on Sunday because of injuries.

Kupp injured his hamstring during training camp and had a setback last week. Bennett has a shoulder injury.

Ground-breaking Nassib announces retirement

Carl Nassib, the NFL’s first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game, announced his retirement on Wednesday. Nassib came out in 2021 while with the Las Vegas Raiders. He spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.