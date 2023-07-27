College sports Colorado leaves

Pac-12 for Big 12BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado is leaving the Pac-12, and the Big 12 is ready to welcome the Buffaloes back to the conference they left a dozen years ago.

Colorado’s board of regents voted 9-0 in a special remote meeting Thursday to approve the conference switch.

While some of the regents expressed disappointment about leaving the Pac-12, they said the shifting sports landscape left CU no option but to rejoin the conference where they were a founding member in 1996.

Swimming

France’s Marchand wins 3rd goldFUKUOKA, Japan — Leon Marchand of France won his third gold medal at the swimming world championships, taking the 200-meter individual medley on Thursday in 1 minute, 54.82 seconds.

Add this to his earlier gold in the 200 butterfly, and his world record in the 400 IM — the last individual record held by Michael Phelps. Marchand obliterated it by more than a second, finishing in 4:02.50.“It was amazing, and I’m very proud of it,” said Marchand, who pushed British teammates Duncan Scott to silver (1:55.95) and Tom Dean to bronze (1:56.07).

Canadian Summer McIntosh won her first gold after coming up short in two earlier races where some billed her as a favorite. She was fourth in the 400 freestyle and took bronze in the 200 free.

McIntosh won the 200 butterfly in 2:04.06, repeating her title from last year’s worlds. She also set a world junior record. She is only 16.

Olympics

Ukraine lifts Russian sports boycottKYIV, Ukraine — More Ukrainian athletes could be competing against Russian opponents in Olympic qualifying events after a change in policy.

Ukraine’s government signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes,” a significant easing of its boycott policy a year before the Paris Olympics.

Soccer

Liverpool star

joins Saudi teamLIVERPOOL, England — Weeks after luring Liverpool great Steven Gerrard to join as manager, Saudi Arabian soccer club Al-Ettifaq signed Jordan Henderson on Thursday.

The England international, who was captain of Liverpool when the club won the Premier League and Champions League titles, is the latest star to head to the oil-rich kingdom. He signed a three-year contract and will reportedly earn 700,000 pounds ($900,000) per week.

Injury forces

Silva to retireSAN SEBASTIAN, Spain — Spain great David Silva announced the end of his career Thursday at age 37, one week after suffering a serious knee injury.“Today is a sad day for me,” Silva said in a video posted on his social media accounts. “It is time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to.”

He had been preparing for another Champions League campaign after helping Real Sociedad finish fourth in Spain’s La Liga last season. He damaged the ACL in his left knee in training last week.

Golf

Reto takes early lead in FranceEVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Paula Reto had eight birdies as she carded a 7-under 64 to take a surprise first-round lead at the Évian Championship on Thursday.

The 33-year-old South African holds a two-shot lead over 2015 champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand and three other players locked on 66: Frenchwoman Celine Boutier, American Alison Lee, and Thai golfer Wichanee Meechai — who recovered from a bogey and a double bogey early on.