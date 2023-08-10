Ewing leads Women's British Open

WALTON-ON-THE-HILL, England — Ally Ewing made eagle from 5 feet at the par-5 16th to leapfrog a five-way tie for first place and parred the last two holes to shoot 4-under 68 for the solo lead at Walton Heath in the opening round of the Women's British Open, the year’s final major.

Ranked No. 39, Ewing missed the cut in two of the last three majors and her most recent top-10 finish in the biggest events in golf came at the Chevron Championship in early 2021.

Mickelson has bet over $1B, book says

Phil Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion over the last three decades and wanted to place a $400,000 bet on the 2012 Ryder Cup while playing for Team USA, according to a much-anticipated book by renowned gambler Billy Walters.

“Based on our relationship and what I’ve since learned from others, Phil’s gambling losses approached not $40 million as has been previously reported, but much closer to $100 million. In all, he wagered a total of more than $1 billion during the past three decades,” Walters wrote.

TENNIS

Kyrgios withdraws from US Open

Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the U.S. Open on Thursday, meaning he will have missed all four Grand Slam tournaments the year after reaching his first major final.

Kyrgios has played in just one official singles match all season — a loss in Stuttgart, Germany, in June.

The 28-year-old from Australia began 2023 by sitting out the Australian Open because of an injured left knee that required arthroscopic surgery. He also missed the French Open. All of the time away has resulted in Kyrgios dropping in the ATP rankings and he is currently No. 92.

SOCCER

Neymar leaving PSG, destination unknown

GENEVA — Neymar is headed for an exit from Paris Saint-Germain to follow his former teammate Lionel Messi away from the French champion in its turbulent summer.

Talks are moving toward Neymar leaving the club this month, reports say. The 31-year-old Brazil international was widely reported to have told PSG this week he wants to leave, just days before the team begins its French title defense.

His expected preference is a return to Barcelona, which he left for a world-record fee of 222 million euros ($244 million) six years ago.

Courts

Favre to stand trial in welfare case

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Supreme Court says it will not remove NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre as a defendant in a civil lawsuit that seeks to recover millions of dollars of misspent welfare money meant to help some of the poorest people in the United States.

A panel of three justices issued a brief ruling Wednesday, denying an appeal from Favre.

No criminal charges have been brought against Favre, although a former department director and other people have pleaded guilty to their part in the misspending.

CYCLING

US' Dygert regains world title

Despite dealing with an illness that might have kept her off the start line a day earlier, Chloe Dygert roared over the 36.2-kilometer course to Stirling Castle in a time of 46 minutes, 59.80 seconds Thursday. That was enough to hold off Australia's Grace Brown, the silver medalist a year ago, by just 5.67 seconds and give Dygert the rainbow jersey she first won in 2019 in England.