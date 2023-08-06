NHL

3-way deal sends Karlsson to PenguinsPITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired star defenseman Erik Karlsson from San Jose in a massive three-way deal with the Sharks and Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

Pittsburgh sent a 2024 first-round pick, forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jan Rutta to San Jose and goaltender Casey DeSmith, defenseman Jeff Petry, a 2025 second-round pick and prospect Nathan Legare to Montreal as part of the deal for the three-time Norris Trophy winner.

Karlsson is the first defenseman to be traded fresh off winning the Norris as the NHL’s top defenseman since Doug Harvey in 1961.

TENNIS

Gauff tops Sakkari in DC Open

WASHINGTON — A little more than a month ago, Coco Gauff left Wimbledon after a first-round loss that left her dispirited and unsure of what she needed to do. That seems kind of far away after she won the trophy at the very next tournament she entered.

Surging at the end of each set, Gauff defeated Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the DC Open women’s final on Sunday for the fourth WTA Tour singles title of her career.

Gauff, a 19-year-old from Florida, was helped in Washington by two recent additions to her team: full-time coach Pere Riba and temporary consultant Brad Gilbert.

WNBA

Ionescu scores 31 in Liberty’s winNEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty turned a close game against the Las Vegas Aces into a rout with a dominant third quarter.

Ionescu scored 31 points, hitting six of New York’s 17 3-pointers and the Liberty held the Aces to nine points in the third quarter en route to a 99-61 win Sunday in a matchup of the top two teams in the WNBA.

Mercury falls in Griner’s returnPHOENIX — Jewell Loyd scored 17 of her 32 points in the fourth quarter and Sami Whitcomb hit a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to lift the Seattle Storm to a 97-91 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday night.

Brittney Griner had 22 points for the Mercury after sitting out the previous three games for a mental health break. Diana Taurasi had 28 points after she scored 42 on Thursday night and surpassed 10,000 in her legendary career, but it wasn’t enough against the last-place Storm.

BOXING

Paul scores

decision over DiazDALLAS — Jake Paul bounced back nicely from his first career loss.

Paul won a unanimous decision against Nate Diaz in a cruiserweight fight Saturday night.

The 26-year-old social media YouTube personality who has turned himself into a prizefighter clearly held the advantage for much of the 10-round event. However, Diaz, a mixed-martial arts fighter who left the UFC in 2022, was on the verge of a knockout at several moments.

NFL

Eagles’ Sills acquitted of rapeCAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been acquitted of felony rape and kidnapping charges in Ohio and will be returning to the team’s active roster.

Jurors in Guernsey County reached not-guilty verdicts on both counts Friday after deliberating for about three hours. Sills, 25, showed no reaction as the verdicts were read but immediately stood and thanked the panel when the judge offered him an opportunity to address them.