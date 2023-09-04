COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wake's Forbes staying despite wife's illness

Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes says his wife is regaining movement on her left side following a stroke last month and he plans to continue with his coaching duties entering preseason practices.

Johnetta Forbes, 58, suffered the stroke Aug. 8 and is receiving treatment at a neuro-rehabilitation facility. Steve Forbes said Monday she didn't suffer memory damage, is making “incremental” progress and is determined to be able to walk when she is scheduled to leave the facility Sept. 22.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UGa's Jones arrested on traffic offenses

ATHENS, Ga. — Former Georgia and NFL linebacker Jarvis Jones, who now works on the football staff at his alma mater, was arrested for speeding and reckless driving ahead of the Bulldogs' season opener, police said.

The 33-year-old Jones is player coordinator for the Bulldogs. An Athens-Clarke County police report shows Jones was arrested shortly before midnight last Friday for maximum limits speeding and reckless driving. He was released on $2,400 bond about an hour later.

Wolfpack's Ashford to miss N.D. game

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State safety Rakeim Ashford won't play this weekend against No. 13 Notre Dame after he was taken off the field on a stretcher during the season-opening win at Connecticut, coach Dave Doeren said Monday.

Ashford spent Thursday night in the hospital for tests before being released on Friday and returning to Raleigh. Doeren said Ashford will play again, but the timetable is uncertain.

Baylor starter out with knee injury

WACO, Texas — Baylor will be without starting quarterback Blake Shapen for at least two to three weeks because of an MCL injury suffered in the season-opening upset loss to Texas State, meaning he will miss Saturday's home game against 14th-ranked Utah.

BASKETBALL

Serbian player loses kidney after injury

MANILA, Philippines — The Serbian Basketball Federation announced Monday that forward Borisa Simanic has lost one of his kidneys as the result of an injury suffered during a World Cup game against South Sudan.

Simanic was injured with just under 2 minutes left in Serbia's win Wednesday. South Sudan's Nuni Omot was trying to score under the basket, elbowing Simanic in the process. Simanic yelled in obvious pain, then fell to his knees a few seconds later.

Simanic has been operated on twice in Manila, the team said.

NFL

Browns CB Ward may miss opener

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns could be missing a top defensive player when they open against one of the NFL's most potent offenses.

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward remained in concussion protocol and missed practice Monday, putting his availability for Sunday's season opener against quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in question.

SOCCER

Panama player killed in shooting

PANAMA CITY — A member of Panama’s national soccer team was killed when gunmen opened fire on a group of people gathered in the country’s violent port city of Colon. Authorities on Monday announced the arrest of one suspect.

Defender Gilberto Hernández, 26, was the second member of the national team killed in Colon in the past six years.