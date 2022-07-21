Fanfare for Friday

NHL

Preds sign Niederreiter for $8M

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators offered forward Nino Niederreiter the perfect combination of a competitive team stocked with friends and former teammates along with a physical playing style. His new two-year contract also gives him the flexibility to either hit free agency again or stick around if everything works out as he hopes.

Niederreiter signed a two-year, $8 million deal on Thursday to join a team he helped Carolina beat in the first round of the playoffs in 2021. He said the Hurricanes had a really hard time beating the Predators.

NBA

76ers look to build $1.3B arena

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday announced plans to take the first steps toward building a privately funded $1.3 billion sports and entertainment arena.

The team's managing partners, Josh Harris and David Blitzer, unveiled the creation of a new development company led by business leader David Adelman to create its future home in the city's Fashion District. They said the new arena, 76 Place, is anticipated to cost approximately $1.3 billion.

TENNIS

ATP tour cancels China events

The Rolex Shanghai Masters, China Open, Chengdu Open and Zhuhai Championships were called off by the ATP on Thursday. It is the third consecutive year that the tour scrapped its China swing, which usually runs after the U.S. Open in September and October.

SOCCER

Cologne aims to exclude Belarusians

COLOGNE, Germany — German soccer club Cologne has called for the exclusion of Belarusian teams from European competitions because of the country's support for Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Bundesliga club said Thursday it had written to UEFA asking to add Belarusian clubs to the ban on Russian teams and was rallying support from other clubs.

Cologne is scheduled to play in the playoffs for a spot in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League. Belarusian clubs BATE Borisov, Gomel, Shakhtyor Soligorsk and Dinamo Minsk are potential opponents.

TRACK AND FIELD

100 champ Kerley out for relays

EUGENE, Ore. — World 100-meter champion Fred Kerley will not be available for the U.S. relay team later this week due to a leg injury he suffered while running the semifinals of the 200.

Kerley's agent, Ricky Simms, said the sprinter sustained a slight injury to his quadriceps during the race Tuesday night.

Semenya finishes 13th in 5,000

EUGENE, Ore. — Caster Semenya failed to advance through the opening heat of the 5,000 meters at the world championships Wednesday, an expected result for the South African who is barred from her best event, the 800, because of rules that demand she take hormone-reducing drugs to enter races between 400 meters and one mile.

Semenya finished the 12 1/2-lap race — run in blistering 91-degree heat — in 15 minutes, 46.12 seconds, 54 seconds behind the winner, Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Newsom wants Big Ten explanation

LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is demanding an explanation from UCLA officials about their move to the Big Ten Conference.

Newsom attended Wednesday's UC Board of Regents meeting in San Francisco. The closed-door meeting was the first since UCLA and Southern California announced on June 30 that the schools would be leaving the Pac-12 Conference for the Big Ten in 2024. USC is a private institution and not part of the UC system.

Newsom — an ex officio member of the Board of Regents — is among others asking how the move will benefit all student-athletes, as well as how to mitigate the financial effects it will cause to UC Berkeley, California's other public university in the Pac 12.