Fanfare for Wednesday

Bush, Tebow headed to Hall of Fame

Reggie Bush, whose Heisman Trophy victory for Southern California in 2005 was vacated because of NCAA violations, was among 18 players in the latest College Football Hall of Fame class announced Monday.

Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman in 2007, was also elected to the hall by the National Football Foundation, along with Dwight Freeney of Syracuse; Luke Kuechly of Boston College; LaMichael James of Oregon; Michael Bishop of Kansas State; and Corey Moore of Virginia Tech.

MLB

Correa reaches $200M deal with Twins

Carlos Correa has reversed course again, bringing him back to where he started in the most convoluted free-agent negotiation in baseball history.

Correa agreed Tuesday to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, a person familiar with the negotiations said.

Boston's Story has elbow surgery

BOSTON — Trevor Story had surgery on his throwing elbow and is expected to miss most — if not all — of this season, delaying Boston's plan to shift him across the infield to replace Xander Bogaerts at shortstop.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said Tuesday that Story underwent an internal bracing procedure on his right ulnar collateral ligament. The operation is less drastic than the full ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction known as Tommy John surgery.

Illness puts Shiffrin record on hold

FLACHAU, Austria — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin finished second to Olympic champion Petra Vlhova after feeling ill during a night slalom race Tuesday as she attempted to break the record for most wins on the women’s World Cup circuit.

Shiffrin was sick between runs and vomited after the second run, a team official said. Shiffrin matched Lindsey Vonn’s record of 82 race victories by winning a giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Sunday.

NFL

Panthers to interview coaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview four different NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, including Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and the New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The team also conducted an interview with former Indianapolis Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell on Monday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks finished 6-6 and is expected to have his own interview this week.

Bills' Hamlin undergoing tests

Bills safety Damar Hamlin is described as being in good spirts, while undergoing testing for a second day at a Buffalo hospital to determine what led to him going into cardiac arrest during a game last week.

Hamlin posted a note on social media saying he's not quite home yet, a day after being transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to Buffalo General Medical Center. The tests being conducted on Hamlin also will determine when he can be discharged.

SOCCER

Man United, Newcastle advance

Manchester United and Newcastle have reached the English League Cup semifinals. Charlton Athletic 3-0 thanks to Antony’s curler and two late strikes by Marcus Rashford. The team made it eight straight wins in all competitions and moved into the League Cup semifinals for the third time in four seasons.

Newcastle dispatched Leicester 2-0 and advanced to the competition’s last four for the first time since 1976, putting a trophy in the sights of the Saudi-controlled club which has rapidly become a force in English soccer.