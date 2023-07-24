PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills kick off 2023 training camp on Wednesday, but they'll do so without one of their top reserves due to an unexpected off-field injury.

Running back and return specialist Nyheim Hines is expected to miss the entire season after suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including to his knee, in a recent jet ski accident, according to NFL Media.

Hines, 26, was "sitting stationary on a jet ski" when he was "struck by another rider," per Tom Pelissero. Specifically, Hines suffered an ACL injury to his left knee and is expected to undergo surgery this week, likely sending him to the non-football injury list for the duration of the season.

The veteran was acquired by the Bills at last year's in-season trade deadline and was expected to at least serve as the team's top kick and punt returner. A former change-of-pace back with the Colts, he would've also offered experience as a secondary pass catcher.