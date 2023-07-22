TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M has banned its players from the team’s facilities after a rap video featuring some Rattlers was shot in their locker room without proper permission being granted.

Coach Willie Simmons said Saturday that the team facility, weight room and access to the stadium field were off-limits to all players until he and the administration could sort out who was involved in the video shoot. The only exception is players who need medical treatment from doctors and athletic trainers, he said.

Simmons said they planned to meet with players who were visible in the video over the weekend and a team meeting is scheduled for Monday.

“We’ll determine at that point if more severe penalties need to be handed down,” Simmons said.

The rapper in the video is Real Boston Richey, who is from Tallahassee. Richey, whose real name is Jalen Foster, performed at Florida A&M’s homecoming game last season.