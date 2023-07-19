IndyCar will implement a new, stronger piece of hardware designed to keep rear wheels attached to the car during a wreck after a tire flew off Kyle Kirkwood's car and narrowly missed a packed grandstand during the Indianapolis 500.

The series said Wednesday that chassis manufacturer Dallara had designed a retaining nut that is more than 60% stronger than the previous design. The updated retaining nut will be mandatory beginning with this weekend's races at Iowa Speedway.

“Their thorough review process of the incident between the No. 6 and No. 27 (cars) at Indianapolis Motor Speedway began immediately and included an extensive recreation at their headquarters in Italy," IndyCar President Jay Frye said. “IndyCar takes safety very seriously. This update is an important step in making sure an incident like this does not happen again.”

IndyCars are designed to come apart upon impact, which helps to dissipate the energy and protect the driver. But they also have tethers that are supposed to keep wheels attached in the event of a wreck.

In the closing laps of May's Indy 500, Kirkwood's car launched off the rear of Felix Rosenquist's car and into the fencing, and his rear wheel went flying over the fence and the corner of the grandstand before landing on a fan's car in the parking lot.