PARIS — Novak Djokovic reached the round of 16 at the French Open for the 11th consecutive year, equaling a record held by his Big Three rivals, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Djokovic beat 153rd-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday, improving to 34-1 this year as he bids for a second French Open title and 18th Grand Slam crown. Meanwhile, Daniel Altmaier, a 22-year-old German who is ranked 186th, continued his surprising run with a 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy. On the women’s side, ex-UVa star Danielle Collins ousted 11th-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza, winning 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.
MLB
LATE FRIDAY Padres 4, Cardinals 0
SAN DIEGO — Craig Stammen and eight fellow relievers combined on a four-hitter in a brilliant, record-setting effort that sent San Diego over St. Louis in the deciding Game 3 of their NL wild-card series.
The Padres won a playoff series for the first time in 22 years and advanced to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series at Arlington, Texas, starting Tuesday. The nine pitchers marked the most used in a nine-inning shutout in any big league game since at least 1901.
Former Dodgers ace, 2-time WS champ dies
LOS ANGELES — Ron Perranoski, the left-handed ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ bullpen who helped them win a pair of World Series championships in the 1960s, has died. He was 84.
He died Friday night at his home in Vero Beach, Florida, of complications from a long illness, his sister Pat Zailo said.
WNBA
Bird sets record in Game 1 of finals
BRADENTON, Fla. — Sue Bird shattered the previous single-game mark for assists in the WNBA Finals, getting 16 in the Seattle Storm’s 93-80 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night in the opening game of the best-of-five series. Game 2 is Sunday.
GOLF
Clean round lifts Garcia to share of lead
JACKSON, Miss — Sergio Garcia kept a clean card on his way to a 6-under 66 and a three-way share of the 54-hole lead Saturday in the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson.
Garcia stuck to his routine of closing his eyes over putts to get a better feel. He converted most of his chances to share the lead with J.T. Poston and Cameron Davis.
They were at 14-under 202 going into the final round.
Reid carries LPGA lead into final day
GALLOWAY, N.J. — Two weeks after missing a shot at her first LPGA Tour win in Portland, Mel Reid shot a 5-under 66 on Saturday to take the lead into the final round of the Shoprite LPGA Classic.
The 33-year-old Englishwoman eagled the par-5 ninth in a bogey-free round. She had a 15-under 198 total.
Americans Jennifer Kupcho (65) and Jennifer Song (65) were tied for second. Third-round leader Nasa Hataoka (70) was 12 under.
Fleetwood surges at Scottish Open
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Tommy Fleetwood defied gusting winds and constant heavy rain to card a 2-under 69 in the third round of the Scottish Open on Saturday. He is two shots behind fellow Englishman Robert Rock (72) at the top.
Ian Poulter, Marcus Kinhult and Wade Ormsby share second place with Fleetwood.
NHL
Penguins sign All-Star goalie Jarry for 3 years
PITTSBURGH — The Penguins awarded first-time All-Star goalie Tristan Jarry a three-year contract on Saturday. The deal, which carries an average annual value of $3.5 million, likely means Pittsburgh is ready to move on from two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie Matt Murray.
The 25-year-old Jarry went 20-12-1 with a 2.43 goals against average and a .921 save percentage last season.
Vegas goalie Lehner inks $25M, 5-year deal
Lennox Lehner signed a $25 million, five-year contract with Vegas on Saturday that gives him some much-desired stability while plunging one-time face of the franchise Marc-Andre Fleury into uncertainty.
Lehner went 9-7 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .917 save percentage last season.
VOLLEYBALL
UVa match postponed for COVID-19 issues
Virginia announced that its home volleyball match with Duke on Saturday night was postponed because UVa lacked enough available players in the wake of COVID-19 and injury issues.
A new date has not yet been announced.
Saturday’s match was to have been the teams’ second duel in as many nights. No. 14 Duke beat UVa on Friday.
