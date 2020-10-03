PARIS — Novak Djokovic reached the round of 16 at the French Open for the 11th consecutive year, equaling a record held by his Big Three rivals, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Djokovic beat 153rd-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday, improving to 34-1 this year as he bids for a second French Open title and 18th Grand Slam crown. Meanwhile, Daniel Altmaier, a 22-year-old German who is ranked 186th, continued his surprising run with a 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-4 win over No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy. On the women’s side, ex-UVa star Danielle Collins ousted 11th-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza, winning 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.

MLB

LATE FRIDAY Padres 4, Cardinals 0

SAN DIEGO — Craig Stammen and eight fellow relievers combined on a four-hitter in a brilliant, record-setting effort that sent San Diego over St. Louis in the deciding Game 3 of their NL wild-card series.

The Padres won a playoff series for the first time in 22 years and advanced to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Division Series at Arlington, Texas, starting Tuesday. The nine pitchers marked the most used in a nine-inning shutout in any big league game since at least 1901.

