Jays discuss sharing PNC Park with Pirates
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are talking to the Pittsburgh Pirates about sharing their major league ballpark this season after Canada’s government barred them from playing in their home stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Pirates President Travis Williams confirmed the talks and sounded ready to welcome the Blue Jays.
“In an effort to help in the return of the game we all love, we continue to have active discussions with Major League Baseball and the Toronto Blue Jays organization regarding the possibility of hosting home games for the Blue Jays at PNC Park this season,” Williams said in a statement Monday.
The Pirates are led by former Blue Jays executives Ben Cherington and Steve Sanders.
Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said earlier Monday that his team has more than five contingency plans and was in talks with other teams. He declined to name them.
nhl
Finalists named for top defensive honors
Washington’s John Carlson, Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman and Nashville’s Roman Josi have been named the finalists for the NHL’s James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded to the league’s top defenseman.
The finalists were announced Monday, and voted on by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Led by Carlson’s 75 points (15 goals, 60 assists), the three were the NHL’s top point-producers among defensemen. Carlson and Josi, who had 65 points (16 goals, 49 assists), were the only two blueliners to lead their team in points this season.
The NHL also said Boston center Patrice Bergeron, Philadelphia center Sean Couturier and St. Louis center Ryan O’Reilly are the three finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, honoring the league’s top defensive forward.
horse racing
Board lifts probation for Los Alamitos
LOS ANGELES — Los Alamitos is off probation with the California Horse Racing Board approving its plan to address injuries and deaths at the Orange County track.
The board voted 6-0 remotely on Monday to allow Los Alamitos to continue operating. It had been on a 10-day probation and under threat of losing its license that runs through Dec. 22.
According to the board, 21 horses have died from racing or training at the track in 2020, including 10 since May 26. Two horses died after the board’s emergency meeting on July 10 in which it voted 5-1 to grant probation.
SOCCER
Draw with Newcastle keeps Brighton in EPL
BRIGHTON, England — Brighton did just enough to confirm its place in the English Premier League for next season by drawing at home to Newcastle 0-0 on Monday.
Brighton earned a point to move past West Ham and into 15th place, seven points clear of 18th-placed Aston Villa. That’s enough to ensure Brighton stays in the top division for a fourth season since promotion in 2017.
Ballon d’Or will not be awarded this year
The prestigious Ballon d’Or will not be awarded this year because the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the soccer season.
Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon d’Or has been given out every year since Stanley Matthews won the first one in 1956. Lionel Messi has won it a record six times — one more than longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo.
The magazine started giving out a women’s award in 2018, but that has also been put on hold.
Bolivian soccer head dies from COVID-19
LA PAZ, Bolivia — César Salinas, the president of the Bolivian soccer federation, has died from complications linked to COVID-19, the federation announced Sunday. He was 58.
Salinas, the former chairman of Bolivian club The Strongest, became president of the national federation in 2018. That role gave him a seat on the executive committee of South American soccer body CONMEBOL.
