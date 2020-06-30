Yankees to monitor conditioning of stars
NEW YORK — Given an extra 3 1/2 months for their brittle stars to heal, the New York Yankees will closely monitor the conditioning of Aaron Judge, James Paxton, Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton.
“We want these players to withstand a 60-game sprint over a 66-day schedule,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday on the eve of the first arrivals for “spring” training 2.0.
New York had been set to open March 26 at Baltimore with many of its key cogs on the injured list but expects all of them to be available when training resumes
.
NFL
Warrants in Kraft case get judges’ scrutiny
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida appellate judges on Tuesday questioned the legality of search warrants that let police secretly video record New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others paying for massage parlor sex, pressing a prosecutor on his contention that the warrants were legally valid.
Misdemeanor charges against Kraft, 79, and other customers would have to be dropped if those rulings stand, although felony charges against the spa owners might proceed as there is other evidence against them.
NBA
2 starters for Nets test positive for virus
NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie and DeAndre Jordan said Monday they have tested positive for the coronavirus, potentially leaving the Brooklyn Nets without two starters when the NBA season resumes.
Jordan said he won’t be in Florida with the Nets when they return, while Dinwiddie told The Athletic that he was experiencing symptoms and it was unclear if he would be at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex
.
Wizards say Wall won’t play this season
John Wall will not join the Washington Wizards for the resumption of the NBA season this summer, ending the chances of the five-time All-Star guard playing his first game since 2018.
General manager Tommy Sheppard effectively ruled out Wall returning this season .
Among the factors in the decision was a cap of 35 people per team in the quarantined bubble at Walt Disney World. The pandemic also hindered Wall’s progress in his rehab from multiple surgeries.
Grizzlies’ Morant deletes police protest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant posted and deleted an Instagram photo suggesting he’d replace his name with an expletive on his number 12 jersey in a protest against police.
Morant apologized Sunday night, saying the message didn’t “accurately convey” what he wanted to share .
college
Grinnell to cancel all fall sports
GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) — Grinnell College says it will cancel football and other fall sports because of concerns about the coronavirus.
The Division III school announced Monday it would cancel sports including football, soccer, golf, cross country and volleyball. Grinnell officials said they would wait to decide whether to allow other sports later in the school year.
soccer
Barcelona’s Messi scores 700th goal
BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi scored his 700th career goal, but Atlético Madrid came back to draw 2-2 in the Spanish league on Tuesday and deal Barcelona’s title hopes a major blow.
Barcelona struck first when Atlético striker Diego Costa inadvertently redirected a corner by Messi into his own net. Atlético
leveled the score in the 19th.
Messi restored the host’s lead in 56th by coolly scoring a penalty in the “Panenka” style, chipping it softly past goalie Jan Oblak.
The goal was Messi’s 630th club goal to go with 70 for his Argentina. It was also his league-leading 22nd goal of the season.
Man City to sell Sane to Bayern Munich
Manchester City will sell winger Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich in a deal worth up to $67 million, a person familiar with the deal said.
The 24-year-old German international, who joined City from Schalke in 2016, had only one year remaining on his contract in Manchester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.