Buy Nothing Blacksburg: Ask, gift, share and build community

BLACKSBURG –Darla Bray and her husband had way too much stuff in 2016. They wanted to let it go. But if they knew their possessions would be used and appreciated, it would be easier.
That’s when Bray learned of the Buy Nothing Project, a worldwide network of small community gift economies offering members a way to give, receive, share and lend possessions, occasionally even their skills. Luckily, a group existed in Floyd County, where the Brays were living at the time. Through the group’s Facebook page, Bray connected with dozens of people who wanted the items the Brays no longer needed.
“We were downsizing before we moved to Blacksburg,” Bray said. “So I contacted Katie Ann Hunter, the administrator of the Floyd Buy Nothing group, and became a member. It was a wonderful experience. My husband and I met people outside our usual circles and saw parts of the county we’d never seen when we helped them move the stuff.”
When the Brays arrived in Blacksburg, they still had too much stuff. Darla looked for a Buy Nothing group and discovered there was none. One that had existed in the south end of the town was now inactive.
“So I started my own Buy Nothing group,” she said. “The regional administrator asked me to admin for the whole town. Sure, why not? So I started in 2017 with 33 members. Now we have 558. People really began joining this year. We had almost 300 membership requests in August alone. I think they’ve been clearing out their closets during the pandemic.”
As a local administrator for the global all-volunteer project, Bray fields questions and monitors the group’s Facebook page, occasionally guiding back those who veer beyond the movement’s guidelines. Only members, who live inside the map of the extended Blacksburg community, can ask for items, but they can request for others who live outside, as Diane Gabriel did when she successfully solicited a kitchen table and a puppet for her Christiansburg-based daughter who runs a daycare center.
Buying, selling, bartering and trading aren’t allowed. All gifts must be given without expectation of any reward other than the joy of giving. As a gift economy, the group doesn’t allow posts asking for or offering money, jobs or plugs for businesses. Requests for alcohol, tobacco, drugs, firearms and political materials are also not allowed.
But that leaves plenty of room for creative offers and requests. In a group that sprouted up after Buy Nothing’s founding in Bainbridge, Washington, in 2013, a Washington state woman asked to borrow a dress for her courthouse wedding. Instead, she got a whole wedding. The Kirkland Buy Nothing group came up with not just a dress, but flowers, a photographer, an Italian buffet, a DJ and a venue — all donated free of charge.
The Blacksburg group has rallied around a family who came to the area with nothing, Bray said. Members donated furniture, household goods, just about everything needed to set up housekeeping after the request came in.
“Having this group helps me feel more connected to my community, tuned in to the generous capacity of normal people and amazed at the abundance we oftentimes experience as crushing over-consumption,” said member Jocelyn Hildebrand. “I feel safer going into parenting knowing it doesn’t have to break the bank. Folks are always having babies, so there will always be children’s care items coming through the group.”
Jennifer Jen has been a member of BNB almost from its inception. A recent widow, she offers cuttings from the herbs her husband planted as a way of sharing his love, she said.
“I love how the group bridges my two passions of conserving resources and building community,” Jen said. “COVID life has made us feel greatly isolated. We do not live in a neighborhood, and being part of a gifting group has made us feel a stronger connection to our community even when we don’t see the giver or receiver. I have gifted vases, toys, masks, sheets, bags, shoes, books, clothes, art kits and have received plants, tea, spa set, tool box, cat scratch spray, bead supplies, homemade cupcakes and decorative masks from other parts of the world that we added to my late husband’s collection – that especially warmed my heart.”
In a recent week, local Buy Nothing offerings ranged from golden slippers to turkey sausages, desks to charcoal toothpaste, wood scraps to a box of pregnancy tests. One member offered rhubarb bars fresh from the oven to recipients who could show up within the hour. In these times of COVID-19, pickup is contactless and donors and recipients are asked to disinfect items.
At the close of 2019, the Buy Nothing Project had at least 1.2 million participants in at least 25 countries, led by more than 6,000 volunteers. As a completely grass-roots, all-volunteer project with no funding and no marketing, the movement spreads mainly through word of mouth.
Groups, which are all run by unpaid volunteer administrators, generally cap out between 1,000 and 2,000 members. When membership rises above that, the community sprouts — sort of like taking a starter cutting from a plant. This means dividing a neighborhood group into smaller segments, so that some hyper-local communities in dense cities may only be a few blocks in size.
Participating in a Buy Nothing Project group allows individuals and communities to reduce their own dependence on single-use materials by extending the life of existing items through gifting and sharing between group members. The larger goal is to connect people with one another, make them sugar-borrowing neighbors, tech-age style.
“This is definitely the time for the Buy Nothing Project — it is a way we can be human with each other,” Bray said. People need that — to see and help each other, online at least. This counteracts the unkindness, the ranting and insults, on social media. People are so helpful to each other in the Buy Nothing Project. If someone wants something, they try to provide it.”
To join, an individual be at least 21 and live within an existing Buy Nothing community or be willing to start a new Buy Nothing group. Four Buy Nothing groups currently exist in the New River Valley: Blacksburg, Floyd, Riner and Radford. All can be accessed through Facebook or through the Buy Nothing Project at facebook.com/BuyNothingProject/.
