Dadline: To trick-or-treat or not to trick-or-treat?

Who knew Halloween could be so scary?
Trick-or-treating has become the block party of the year in my Roanoke neighborhood, where participants wear costumes, indulge in treats and shriek like wild banshees on a sugar rush. And those are just the grown-ups.
Seriously, Halloween is just about everybody’s favorite holiday on my street, where giving away candy is as much fun as finding the last Hershey mini hiding in the bottom of your plastic pumpkin. We’re lucky to live in a walkable neighborhood, where children can go door to door for treats and feel safe.
Except now we’re still in a pandemic that makes many of us feel not that safe. And even though children don’t seem to be as vulnerable to the coronavirus as older folks, the threat is still real and frightening to many families.
So, are you letting your children trick-or-treat or not?
No localities in our region appear to be forbidding families from going out on Halloween. No town or county has issued a blanket ban on trick-or-treating. But most are urging families to follow guidelines recommended by the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control, which call trick-or-treating a “higher risk” activity to be avoided. In the past week, regional health districts reported that coronavirus outbreaks are increasing in the Roanoke and New River valleys.
Many communities are offering alternate events, so that children can still dress in costume, get their sweets and get home safely.
Downtown Roanoke will host a “Candy Crawl” early on Halloween, when children can receive candy from participating businesses while observing pandemic-related safety rules such as physical distancing — about the length of a witch’s broom, according to Macaroni Kid, one of the sponsors. Families must register to participate by going online at https://bit.ly/33ykyI2.
New River Valley communities are hosting socially distant Halloween events. Blacksburg, Christiansburg, Radford and Pulaski each plan drive-thru trick-or-treats for the public. The New River Valley Public Health Task Force plans to post guidelines and some events at www.NRVRoadtoWellness.com.
Some neighborhoods where trick-or-treating is popular are adapting. My block, for example, is planning a small event the day before Halloween just for the neighborhood children and their friends, who can trick-or-treat in small groups while in costume and properly distanced.
Look, I know many families refuse to be spooked by the threat of a worldwide pandemic and will just send their children door to door as if this were just another coronavirus-free year. Nobody’s going to stop you, but if you are determined to trick-or-treat like normal, please follow some simple safety guidelines.
Don’t gather in packs with other families while patrolling a neighborhood. Keep that recommended 6 feet away from others.
Wear masks. This is the perfect night to do that, so there’s no excuse. Make a mask part of your children’s costumes.
If you’re giving away candy, find ways to limit close contact with children. I have seen many versions of candy chutes online that appear fairly easy to make and look like fun. Bagging treats and placing them on a table in front of your house can limit contact with others, as well. Some neighbors have proposed setting up tables on the sidewalk so that children can be separated from candy-givers and receive a treat without walking back and forth to front porches, where bottlenecks can occur. Some neighbors have also suggested making each side of the street one-way, but that will be difficult to enforce.
Even if your family plans to hit the sidewalk like usual, bear in mind that many households where you expect to get the best candy might actually be dark this year. Not everybody is going to be sitting out on their porches with bowls of candy waiting for your children to charge up the front steps. Many families are going to sit this Halloween out.
I understand that Halloween is going to happen, pandemic be darned. So many families look forward to trick-or-treating and, really, don’t we all deserve one night of fun and normalcy? Well, sure. But don’t put candy corn and Snickers bars above your children’s well-being. In fact, candy corn and Snickers bars aren’t that great for your children’s well-being, now that I think about it.
Carve that jack-o’-lantern. Put up the orange and black decorations. Hang that witch on the light pole. And if you’re going trick-or-treating, mask up, keep your distance and keep moving. Or simply stay home and watch some monster movies.
Let me know what your family or street is planning to do for Halloween by writing to me at ralph.berrier@roanoke.com.
