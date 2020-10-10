Dadline: To trick-or-treat or not to trick-or-treat?

Don’t gather in packs with other families while patrolling a neighborhood. Keep that recommended 6 feet away from others.

Wear masks. This is the perfect night to do that, so there’s no excuse. Make a mask part of your children’s costumes.

If you’re giving away candy, find ways to limit close contact with children. I have seen many versions of candy chutes online that appear fairly easy to make and look like fun. Bagging treats and placing them on a table in front of your house can limit contact with others, as well. Some neighbors have proposed setting up tables on the sidewalk so that children can be separated from candy-givers and receive a treat without walking back and forth to front porches, where bottlenecks can occur. Some neighbors have also suggested making each side of the street one-way, but that will be difficult to enforce.

Even if your family plans to hit the sidewalk like usual, bear in mind that many households where you expect to get the best candy might actually be dark this year. Not everybody is going to be sitting out on their porches with bowls of candy waiting for your children to charge up the front steps. Many families are going to sit this Halloween out.