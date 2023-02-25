This animal was picked up in Town of Vinton on 1/4/23 and must be held until 1/10/23. Color:black/white View on PetFinder
Felicity
Related to this story
Most Popular
Radford University men’s basketball coach Darris Nichols was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
John Krippendorf, 57, checked himself out of LewisGale Medical Center in Salem Feb. 8 during a stay to address pneumonia, said Mary Keene of R…
GameTime Clothing is a brand that strives to motivate other people to achieve their goals and their dreams, its founder says.
CASEY: Author finds 'Virginia’s Lost Appalachian Trail,' in new book about the famed path's old route
Mills Kelly was researching a book about AT hikers’ experiences when he found a nugget of largely forgotten pre-1950s local history, when the …