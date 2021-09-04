Festival in the Park
This one’s hard. I rarely write scorching commentaries. This will have to be the exception.
Thirteen members of the 2021 team complained about Kuhn in a meeting with school officials.
Only a few more showers blowing through into evening after 1-3 inches of rain north and west of Roanoke and along Blue Ridge to south.
Absent from a Lane Stadium broadcasting booth for six seasons, Bill Roth is scheduled to work two games in the next two weeks from his familiar perch, with Shane Beamer’s head-coaching debut sandwiched between.
Pressure on the UNC quarterback and a rushed throw in the last minute results in an interception to seal the victory for Virginia Tech.
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the …
Linda Jones has been without a vehicle since May 10, when a Roanoke garbage truck sideswiped her car and destroyed it. Virginia law allowed the city to escape responsibility. Initially, her insurer offered less than she still owed on her car loan. So she sued.
Western Virginia appears poised to get heavy rain from Ida, with the heaviest amounts to the north and west of Roanoke and potentially also in a narrow strip along the Blue Ridge to the south where 2-4 inches are expected.
Virginia is moving toward loosening its first-in-the-nation COVID-19 workplace safety rules, which were designed to prevent the spread of the virus but also were criticized by many businesses as too unwieldy.
Hollins University, the landlord for The Gallery, has told owner Bill Jones his lease expires Dec. 31. Jones said the university offered him no explanation. “I’ve been here 19 years, never missed a payment," he said.