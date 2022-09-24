Fincastle, at 250, draws a good festival crowd

Hundreds of people checked out Fincastle’s annual fall festival Saturday in a double-billing that also included official recognition of the town’s founding 250 years ago.

As a car show, arts-and-crafts vendors and festival food favorites occupied the crowd, a member of the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors handed Mayor Mary Bess Smith a resolution venerating the village.

Malfourd “Bo” Trumbo, a retired judge and former state lawmaker who makes his home in the community, called the day “a milestone and an evolution.”

Community leaders are in the thick of plans to modernize the courthouse square, where Fincastle began as a wilderness outpost with a sawmill and log buildings, including one for the first court. On that site today sits the fourth courthouse building.

But its days are numbered on account of mold and the poor condition of its walls, Botetourt County Circuit Court Clerk Tommy Moore said.

A planned new structure will have two courtrooms, versus only one in the existing justice center. But designers will preserve the current courtroom configuration in which the witness box faces the jury so those testifying need to look jurors in the eyes, officials said.

Crews will relocate a Confederate monument that stands in front of the courthouse, as well as an historic building containing a museum behind the courthouse. A new museum and reuse of an old jail are on some people’s minds as future possibilities.

Supervisor Steve Clinton told the crowd that Botetourt County, formed in 1770, and Fincastle, formed in 1872, “share a common history and a common destiny. It’s a history that helped shape the trajectory of our early American republic and that in fact predates the creation of that republic.

“It’s a destiny that will be secured by confronting our challenges together …seeking solutions through the partnership that has characterized the interactions of the town and the county for 250 years,” Clinton said.

The creation of the town occurred so long ago that officials are without the exact date. “We don’t even have an original map of how the town was laid out,” Moore said.

But local government leaders have in their custody key historic documents, such as judicial appointments signed by former Virginia governors Patrick Henry and Thomas Jefferson. Moore said he believes the founding paperwork for Fincastle is somewhere in the document vault within the courthouse with the rest of the records.

Fincastle never flourished in population. Today there are fewer than 750 of what Mayor Smith calls Fincastlilians. The town budget totals less than $750,000 and there are just two paid employees, both part time, she said.

Smith, who has been mayor for eight years, wants to see the town continue to be known, valued and visited for its history, especially for the role its people played in the westward expansion.

It wasn’t clear that all of the patrons who attended the festival were there for the 250-year celebration, which occupied a brief section of the entertainment that came from a flatbed trailer parked in front of the former jail.

However, another reason to attend existed: A town business unveiled a LOVE sign. Ranelle Simmons, owner of the 6-month-old boutique AvenueBlack, arranged for a mural that contains “LOVE” to be placed on the exterior of her store’s building.

Simmons said she had received positive feedback about AvenueBlack and sounded confident she had made a good decision to commercially invest in the community where she grew up.

Fincastle “is not a high-traffic area during the week but I think we’re going to change that. I hope we’re going to change that,” Simmons said.

Some people who went to the festival returned home with art. Artist Cheryl Miller Lackey of Daleville sold a variety of works and prints at her booth, including a painting of a barn purchased by a male customer.

“That’s the second large painting I’ve sold today,” she said.