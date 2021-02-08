Fire response blocking part of Jamison Avenue Southeast in Roanoke

Eastbound traffic on Jamison Avenue Southeast is closed, starting at the 10th Street intersection, due to a fire, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
A fire was reported at an abandoned house shortly after 3:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Jamison Avenue, officials said. First responders arrived to find smoke issuing from the building.
The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes, and no one was injured. But the cause remains under investigation.
In a post shortly before 4:30 p.m., officials said the eastbound lanes of the street outside would be temporarily blocked. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.