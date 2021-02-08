 Skip to main content
Fire response blocking part of Jamison Avenue Southeast in Roanoke
A fire response in the 1100 block of Jamison Avenue Southeast is temporarily blocking the road's eastbound lanes.

 Source: Roanoke Fire-EMS

Eastbound traffic on Jamison Avenue Southeast is closed, starting at the 10th Street intersection, due to a fire, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

A fire was reported at an abandoned house shortly after 3:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Jamison Avenue, officials said. First responders arrived to find smoke issuing from the building.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes, and no one was injured. But the cause remains under investigation.

In a post shortly before 4:30 p.m., officials said the eastbound lanes of the street outside would be temporarily blocked. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

