First ever Gallery Walk opening in Floyd

For the first time ever, the Floyd Center for the Arts — a longstanding promoter of art and creativity in Southwest Virginia — is organizing a Gallery Walk. Art enthusiasts will be able to take a walk through the beautiful and unique pieces of 11 participating galleries and collect stamps in a passport for a chance to win gifts.

The Gallery walk will take place on every 3rd Sunday from June to October, at (check with organizer), from 12 to 4pm. The specific dates are June 19, July 17, August 21, September 18, and October 16.

The Floyd Gallery Walk will become an annual series of events to celebrate the diverse and small arts businesses in the area. In addition to the monthly Gallery Walk, a food truck will be present at the Floyd Center.

Information about Gallery Walk can be found on participating sites’ websites.

Any questions may be forwarded to programming@floydartcenter.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.