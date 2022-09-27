Fizer: The woke military must wake up

Merriam-Webster says the first use of the slang word “woke” was in 1948, the definition of which is “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues.” Current “wokeisms” have taken on new and dangerous implications for our country, especially regarding racial, sexual and social issues in our military.

I’m a Vietnam era veteran, having served in the early 1960s during the height of the Cold War, the downing of a U2 over Russia, the Cuban Missile Crisis, and the assassination of President Kennedy. I recently read an article which disturbed me greatly, “The Rise of Wokeness in the Military“ by Thomas Spoehr, director of the Center for National Defense at the Heritage Foundation.

The “woke policies” of elected officials who are constitutionally charged with strengthening, not weakening, military readiness is of great concern to battle-hardened military veterans. A few examples:

In 2015, a Marine Corp study concluded that “gender integrated combat formations did not move as quickly or shoot as accurately, and that women were twice as likely as men to suffer combat injuries.” Navy Secretary Ray Mabus rejected the report as it did not agree with the administration’s agenda.

Also in 2015, the Department of Defense opened military combat jobs to women. Then-Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter initiated “gender neutral” testing standards so female solders could “equally qualify” for the rigors of combat. In the seven years since, the military has not been able to put in place such a test. Women were not scoring as high as men under “combat readiness” criteria, so the Army threw out the test. In April this year the Army replaced the “readiness” test, without gender-neutral standards, with a Combat Fitness Test with different scoring for men and women. This eliminated the danger of women losing their careers because of poor scoring on combat readiness. Currently there is no test to ascertain that any soldier meets “combat readiness.”

The United States had a long-standing policy of prohibiting transgender people in the military, due in part to the fact that transgender people suffering from gender dysphoria have anxiety and attempt suicide nine times the rate of the general population, interfering with their unit’s performance. Ignoring these issues and desires of military leaders, the current administration opened military service to all transgender people, including making it so that they can take time off from duty for sex-change surgeries and hormone treatment at military expense.

At the same time, politicians removed the restriction of not allowing persons with HIV to serve. Soldiers bleed when wounded and others shouldn’t have to be concerned about mixing blood in combat situations.

Physical fitness has long been a hallmark of military readiness. Due to forced “gender neutral” policies the Army lowered its basic training passing grade for pushups to only 10 for women. A passing grade for a 2-mile run was increased from 19 minutes to 23.

Defense of our country from “enemies foreign and domestic” is not a civilian or social club job. According to God’s design as expressed in the Declaration of Independence, “all men (people) are created equal”. However, that has never meant that all have equal abilities. Some are better at carpentry, others in math, farming, electronics or nurturing. Men and women have never been equal physiologically in strength. The United States is faced today with imminent danger from abroad and internally. This is not the time to weaken our military. China, Russia and most Islamic states are not our friends. China has a stated goal of world dominance militarily, economically and in space. China has the second largest number of orbiting satellites and has launched more space rockets than any other country in recent years with a satellite orbiting the Moon and a robot landing on the far side.

Diversity inclusion, critical race theory and other such policies are detrimental to society in general and particularly to our military readiness. To be clear, we have the finest, best trained, and technically competent military men and women in history. But to ensure the survival of our democracy, we must return to our founding Judeo-Christian principles regarding “social experiments.” This starts at home, schools, churches, civic groups and elected officials.

Ben Franklin stated, “Only a virtuous people are capable of freedom. As nations become corrupt and vicious they have more need of masters.” The reasons for the 9-11 attack on the U.S. still exist. We will be attacked again. The “woke” must wake up to guard against weakening our armed forces at a time when we need them the most. Or we will have new masters....