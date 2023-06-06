A name you see on trucks in this area, U.S. Foods, will soon brand a grocery store.

U.S. Foods confirmed plans to open a retail outlet called a Chef'Store on Towne Square Boulevard in Roanoke. The store, occupying a former OfficeMax, will carry "wholesale food and restaurant supplies at competitive prices," an announcement said.

That will include meat, produce, dairy, frozen food and beverages, but also restaurant equipment, catering supplies and cleaning and paper products. The format is designed to appeal to restaurants, food service operators and the general public.

U.S. Foods' main business is food distribution and it operates a warehouse in Salem. The Chef'Store side of the company — a retail warehouse without a membership requirement — has expanded to 90 locations in 13 states. But in Virginia there is one, in Lynchburg.

U.S. Foods, based in Rosemount, Ill., earned $75 million on sales of $8.5 billion during its February-April quarter, according to a government filing.

OfficeMax closed Jan. 7 at the Roanoke strip mall where the Chef'Store will go. Crews were working on the building Tuesday. It is scheduled to open this fall.

Starbucks coming to Hollins

InSite Real Estate Investment Properties bought a home and lot on Friendship Lane from Margaret Ochoa Klapperich for $400,000 on which to construct a Starbucks, according to Cushman & Wakefield—Thalhimer.

The area, just off Interstate 81 at exit 146, is dotted with hotels and other traveler services.

Trauma center designation renewed

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery, a hospital near Blacksburg, announced that state health officials renewed a certification for its emergency room.

Inspectors found no deficiencies, leading to a level III trauma center designation for three added years. Such as center is organized to assess, revive and stabilize a trauma patient and transfer those who need care at a higher level center. Higher level centers provide a wide menu of specialized care.

The Carilion New River Valley hospital near Radford is also a level III trauma center.

Consumer sentiment up a bit

Virginia residents "are increasingly optimistic as inflation continues to slow and labor markets hold strong," according to a consumer sentiment survey by Roanoke College.

The new report noted that the nation posted a 5% inflation rate in April, down four percentage points from its 40-year peak in June 2022. Virginians told the survey they expect inflation to decline further during the next year.

The data appears in the May 31 release of the latest Virginia Index of Consumer Sentiment, which is maintained by the college's Institute for Policy and Opinion Research. After polling 727 people in February, it found sentiment stood at the highest level since late 2021.

Other findings:

• 43% of respondents believe the coming five to 10 years will be a period of economic growth and prosperity.

• 39% anticipate improved household finances in the coming year.

• There is one unemployed worker for every 2.5 job openings in the state.

The full report appears online at www.roanoke.edu/about/news/rc_poll_cs_may_2023.

Bank issues scholarships

Ridge View Bank said it gave $1,000 college scholarships to deserving young people.

The recipients were Drew McElvain of Franklin County High School, who plans to major in finance at James Madison University; Hung Lam of William Fleming High School who plans to major in computer science and business at the University of Virginia; and Baylee Compton of Northside High School, who plans to attend Roanoke College, major in business and play on the softball team, the bank said.