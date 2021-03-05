FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Foutz, Luckett, Smith lead Franklin County to 41-26 win over William Byrd

Sophomore quarterback Eli Foutz connected with Josh Luckett for three consecutive touchdowns Friday night as Franklin County pulled away for a 41-26 Blue Ridge District football victory over William Byrd.
Foutz completed 13 of 21 passes for 222 yards in his second career start for the Eagles (2-0).
Luckett also added a 61-yard punt return for a score, and he finished with six pass receptions for 161 yards.
Jayron Smith rushed for two TDs for Franklin County.
El-Amin Shareef and Dylan Hatfield each scored two TDs for Byrd (1-1).
Franklin County;7;14;13;7;--;41
William Byrd;6;14;0;6;--;26
WB -- Shareef 15 run (pass failed)
FC -- Smith 4 run (Holley kick)
WB -- Shareef 3 run (Harris kick)
FC -- Luckett 61 punt return (Holley kick)
WB -- Hatfield 10 run (Harris kick)
FC -- Luckett 30 pass from Foutz (Holley kick)
FC -- Luckett 21 pass from Foutz (Holley kick)
FC -- Luckett 62 pass from Foutz (kick blocked)
FC -- Smith 28 run (Holley kick)
WB -- Hatfield 4 run (kick failed)
Pulaski County 28, Christiansburg 7
CHRISTIANSBURG -- Ethan Gallimore ran for 138 yards and three TDs on 20 carries as the Cougars rolled past the Blue Demons to their third win of the season.
Quarterback Drew Dalton completed 12 of 16 passes for 183 yards and a TD for the Cougars (3-0).
Chris Cunningham carried five times for 79 yards and an 11-yard TD for Christiansburg.
Pulaski County;7;0;14;7;--;28
Christiansburg;0;0;0;7;--;7
PC -- Johnson 30 pass from Dalton (Simpson kick)
PC -- Gallimore 4 run (Simpson kick)
PC -- Gallimore 4 run (Simpson kick)
Cbg -- Cunningham 11 run (Arita kick)
PC -- Gallimore 9 run (Simpson kick)
Radford 46, James River 8
BUCHANAN -- P.J. Prioleau ran for 65 yards and three touchdowns on six carries and Zane Rupe completed nine of 19 passes for 133 yards and two scores as the Bobcats won their season opener.
Darius Wesley-Brubeck ran for one score and caught a pass for another and Xavier Cobb returned the opening kickoff 83 yards for a Radford touchdown.
Colin Cook scored on a one yard run and ran for the two-point conversion for the Knights (1-1).
Radford;18;15;13;0;--;46
James River;0;0;0;8;--;8
Rad -- Cobbs 83 kickoff return (run failed)
Rad -- Tanner four yard pass from Zane Rupe (run failed)
Rad -- Prioleau 2 run (kick failed)
Rad -- Wesley-Brubeck 2 run (Sproule kick)
Rad -- Wesley-Brubeck 30 pass from Rupe (Dobson pass from Rupe)
Rad -- Prioleau 28 run (Sproule kick)
Rad -- Prioleau 14 run (run failed)
JR -- Cook 1 run (Cook run)
Floyd County 58, Alleghany 7
FLOYD -- Trevor Miller ran for 74 yards and two touchdowns and Jared Nichols rushed for a score and returned a punt 60 yards for another as the Buffaloes (1-2) topped the Mountaineers (0-2).
Avery Chafin completed 5 of 7 passes for 84 yards and a score and ran for one For Floyd County.
Alleghany's score came on a 80 yard Matt Howell kickoff return.
Floyd's defense held the Mountaineers to a net of minus-8yards in total offense, and it accounted for a touchdown when Wyatt Chafin recovered a fumble in the end zone.
Alleghany;0;0;0;7;--;7
Floyd County;16;21;14;7;--;58
FC -- Safety, runner tackled in end zone
FC -- Keith 5 run (Keith kick)
FC -- Nichols 10 run (Keith kick)
FC -- Dunbar 11 pass from A.Chafin (Keith kick)
FC -- Miller 2 run (Keith kick)
FC – A.Chafin 1 run (Keith kick)
FC -- Nichols 60 punt return (Keith kick)
FC -- Miller 2 run (Keith kick)
FC – W.Chafin fumble recovery end zone (Keith kick)
All -- Howell 80 kickoff return (kick good)
Magna Vista 49, Staunton River 35
MONETA -- Dryus Hairston and Tyler Johnson connected on three long touchdown passes and Johnson added a touchdown run as the Warriors held off the Golden Eagles.
Hairston completed 7-of-11 passes for 238 yards and the three scores to Johnson, which covered 55, 65 and 89 yards. Dekavis Preston and Rion Barton each added a rushing TD for Magna Vista (1-1).
Aiden Brown led Staunton River (0-1) by rushing for 116 yards and two TDs on 14 carries and added a touchdown pass to Lucas Overstreet. Jacob Kirtley and Jayson Eanes each chipped in a rushing score for the Golden Eagles.
Magna Vista;21;7;7;14;--;49
Staunton River;7;13;0;15;--;35
MV -- Hairston 32 run (Finley Underwood kick)
MV -- Johnson 55 pass from Hairston (Underwood kick)
SR -- Kirtley 5 run (Reed kick)
MV -- Johnson 65 pass from Hairston (Underwood kick)
MV -- Preston 9 run (Underwood kick)
SR -- Brown 81 run (kick failed)
SR -- Eanes 12 run (Reed kick)
MV -- Johnson 89 pass from Hairston (Underwood kick)
MV -- Johnson 15 run (Underwood kick)
MV -- Barton 1 run (Underwood kick)
SR -- Brown 52 run (Brown pass to Kirtley)
SR -- Overstreet 25 pass from Brown (Reed kick)
Brookville 32, Liberty 6
BEDFORD -- Silas Rucker rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries to lift the Bees past the Minutemen.
Drake McDaniel hit Nik Dunford with a touchdown pass and Lance Blankenship returned a fumble for a score for Brookville in the win.
Garrett Whorley accounted for the lone Liberty score with a long touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Brookville;19;0;0;13;—;32
Liberty;0;0;0;6;—;6
Bkv — Rucker 35 run (kick failed)
Bkv — Rucker 21 run (kick good)
Bkv — Dunford 12 catch from McDaniel (kick failed)
Bkv — Rucker 17 run (kick good)
Bkv — Blankenship fumble return (kick failed)
LHS — Whorley 65 run (try failed)
Chilhowie 21, Northwood 0
CHILHOWIE -- Jonathan Gilley rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and Jordan Williams had a touchdown run and 11 tackles, including two sacks, as the Warriors blanked the visiting Panthers.
D.J. Martin hooked up with Chase Lewis for a 58-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for Chilhowie (2-1, 1-0), who held Northwood (0-2, 0-1) to only 62 yards of total offense.
Northwood;0;0;0;0;--;0
Chilhowie;0;7;0;14;--;21
Chil -- Gilley 34 run (Hutton kick)
Chil -- Lewis 58 pass from Martin (Hutton kick)
Chil -- Williams 6 run (Hutton kick)
PH-Glade Spring 28, Rural Retreat 24
EMORY -- Ean Rhea scored on a pair of short touchdown runs and Connor Beeson ran a kickoff back 80 yards for a score as the Rebels out-lasted the Indians on Friday night.
Chase Brown also scored a rushing touchdown for Patrick Henry.
Wyatt Sage threw a touchdown pass and ran for another touchdown in the fourth quarter for Rural Retreat to keep the game within striking distance. Lucas Brewer and Kaiden Atkinson also scored on the ground for the Indians.
Rural Retreat;6;6;0;12;—;24
Patrick Henry;0;14;0;14;—;28
RR – Brewer 6 run (kick blocked)
PH – Rhea 1 run (kick failed)
RR – Atkinson run (kick failed)
PH – C. Brown 7 run (Rhea pass from C.Brown)
PH – Rhea 2 run (kick failed)
RR – Hight 28 pass from Sage (kick failed)
PH – Beeson 80 kickoff return (C.Brown run)
RR – Sage 2 run (kick failed)
