Former Virginia Tech signee Reid Pulliam not coming back to team

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry shut the door on a possible return to the team for 2022 linebacker signee Reid Pulliam.

Pry announced Pulliam wasn't part of the roster going into spring camp on March 16. The news came after Pulliam spent a few weeks with the team during winter workouts as an early enrollee.

"He's working through some things," Pry said, at the time. "We'll see how it shakes out."

Pry offered a brief, but definitive update about Pulliam's status on Friday.

"No, he won't be back," Pry said.

A Virginia Tech spokesperson has declined to comment on the situation.

Pulliam was announced as one of 12 early enrollees in January as a three-star prospect out of Life Christian Academy by the way of Texas. He was the No. 161-ranked linebacker in the class with Power Five offers from Arizona State, Duke, Houston, Indiana and Maryland.

Tech has parted ways with two players from the 2022 class with Pry recently letting defensive line signee Rashaud Pernell out of his letter of intent.

