Hannah Chambers, 23, of Roanoke participates in a Free Yoga for the People class at Elmwood Park, behind the Roanoke Main Library. Bonny Branch leads the class on Monday evenings.

“I feel Yoga, meditation, mindfulness, and breath-work are incredibly useful tools that help all humans live better lives, and I want anyone with an interest to be able to attend a class, in an easily accessible space, without financial worries," Branch wrote in an email exchange. "This is my way of giving back."