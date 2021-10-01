Hannah Chambers, 23, of Roanoke participates in a Free Yoga for the People class at Elmwood Park, behind the Roanoke Main Library. Bonny Branch leads the class on Monday evenings.
“I feel Yoga, meditation, mindfulness, and breath-work are incredibly useful tools that help all humans live better lives, and I want anyone with an interest to be able to attend a class, in an easily accessible space, without financial worries," Branch wrote in an email exchange. "This is my way of giving back."
Classes are 5:30 p.m. Mondays, and will move inside the downtown library when the weather turns cold. Branch holds 7:30 a.m. Tuesday classes on Zoom; 5:15 p.m. Wednesday sessions at Taubman Museum of Art; and 7:30 p.m. yoga at Elmwood’s stage. More info on Facebook at Free Yoga for the People Roanoke.