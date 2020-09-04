Frustration building over the ACC’s ambiguous cancellation guidelines

BLACKSBURG — It’s game week for much of the ACC, but the conference’s ambiguous COVID-19 cancellation policy has created frustration across the league.

The most recent guidelines the league provided teams leaves the decision in the hands of team doctors with little transparency or oversight.

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, a game can be canceled if a “reasonable” number of players are sidelined (whether through a positive test or under quarantine from exposure).

The team doctor is left to decide what constitutes a “reasonable” number of players. The only standard specifically outlined in the guidelines is that a team must have a specific number of scholarship offensive linemen available to play.

A source within the conference office said the document has yet to be finalized and is still being worked on. The ACC opens play with Miami hosting UAB on Sept. 10.

Virginia Tech’s game on Sept. 12 against N.C. State was pushed back two weeks to Sept. 26. A source told The Roanoke Times that Tech still doesn’t know how many positive cases N.C. State’s football team was dealing with when it was decided to move the game.

The ACC’s guidelines call for each team to share the number of positive cases with its opponent the week of the game, but coaches aren’t sure how detailed those reports will be or if they will be asked to share the positions or names of players sidelined.

The point of contention among coaches is the overall lack of leadership from the conference on the issue with the season rapidly approaching, according to a source.